Moment luxury watch thief mistakenly target pair of undercover police officers posing as Mayfair couple

17 April 2025, 18:03

CCTV footage reveals the moment a watch thief targets a pair of undercover officers.
CCTV footage reveals the moment a watch thief targets a pair of undercover officers. Picture: Met Police

By Alice Padgett

CCTV footage reveals the moment a watch thief targets a pair of undercover officers posing as a wealthy Mayfair couple in expensive clothes and accessories.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Watch thief mistakenly targets undercover Met Police officers

The Met Police used undercover tactics to catch thieves in Mayfair, London on October 10 last year.

Yakob Harket, who is believed to have an accomplice, is seen to follow the pair before trying to grab a replica Patek Philippe Rose Gold watch from the female police officer in Hayes Mews at around 6:15pm.

The male officer then grabs Harket as he tries to run as a second officer, wearing a suit helps to apprehend the suspect.

The second officer is seen to slip over, and Harket gets away.

He was caught and arrested shortly after. Footage shows two other men arrested by plain-clothed officers in relation to the incident.

Read More: Madeleine McCann cops given extra £108k as search continues for missing Brit 18 years on

Read More: 'I've lost faith in humanity': Scammers using fake banking app to steal thousands of pounds from victims

The Met Police officers posed as a wealthy Mayfair couple.
The Met Police officers posed as a wealthy Mayfair couple. Picture: Met Police

Harket, 21, pleaded guilty to robbery in court.

Mohamed Naas, his accomplice, from Southwark, was found guilty of Robbert on April 11 at Southwark Crown Court.

They will both be sentenced at the same court on June 2.

The male officer then grabs Harket as he tries to run as a second officer, wearing a suit helps to apprehend the suspect.
The male officer then grabs Harket as he tries to run as a second officer, wearing a suit helps to apprehend the suspect. Picture: Met Office

Police are trying to locate Adel Mohamdi, 35, last known to be living in Lewisham and Yanis Amri, 37, last known to be living in Camden, who failed to attend court after being charged in relation to the same incident.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Tackling violent crime is one of the Met's priorities and we are determined to reduce the number of robberies.

"Uniform and plain clothes officers proactively patrol robbery hotspots to identify offences taking place, but more importantly to help prevent and deter offenders from committing robberies in the first place."

The second officer is seen to slip over, and Harket gets away. He was caught and arrested shortly after.
The second officer is seen to slip over, and Harket gets away. He was caught and arrested shortly after. Picture: Met Office

The Met Police revealed their new undercover tactic in January 2024.

Previous footage shows thieves have been tasered and wrestled to the ground in Soho after trying the rip expensive watches from plain-clothes police officers.

This comes as £4 million worth of watches were stolen across three London borough's between April and September 2022.

Mayfair, Soho, Chelsea and South Kensington have been named as "hotspots" high-value theft.

98% of victims are men, leaving nightclubs and bars on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Most of the robberies occur between 11pm and 4am.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Abu Wadee

Hamas supporter who called for slaughter of Jewish people live-streamed illegal arrival into UK on small boat
Rebecca Richardson should not be extradited to Turkey because she has depression, magistrates heard

British Teacher accused of sexually assaulting child in Turkey faces extradition

The scene on the A1 after a crash involving a number of police cars

Man charged after police chase crash which injured seven officers

Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann cops given extra £108k as search continues for missing Brit 18 years on

Anthony Rudd, from Salisbury, lost £1,000 worth of tools after a person offered to buy them using an app which mimics legitimate mobile banking platforms

'I've lost faith in humanity': Scammers using fake banking app to steal thousands of pounds from victims
The woman, who was struck by a van at a golf course in Shenstone, has tragically died.

Woman dies after being hit by van during police chase on golf course

More UK News

See more More UK News

Park Royal Centre for Mental Health in Acton Lane, Brent, West London.

Extensive search for ‘high-risk’ mental health patient, male, 36, believed to pose risk to public
Signpost with directions to a public toilet in Brighton UK

Trans employees could be asked to use disabled toilets at work following Supreme Court ruling on definition of woman
British Transport Police has changed its guidelines following the Supreme Court ruling.

First police force changes search guidelines for trans women in wake of Supreme Court gender ruling
JD Sports has announced that it will shutter 50 branches next year.

UK high street sports giant with 4,800 stores globally to close 50 branches next year

Felling Of Ancient Oak In North London Park Prompts Outrage And Threats Of Legal Action

'We cannot undo what has been done': Toby Carvery 'sorry' after sparking outrage over felling of ancient oak tree
JK Rowling conjures up the A-Team as she celebrates yesterday's Supreme Court ruling on what are women

'I love it when a plan comes together': JK Rowling channels the A Team as she celebrates Supreme Court victory

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News