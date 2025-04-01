Moment police swoop on prolific shoplifters mid-way through frantic raid on Co-op store

1 April 2025, 17:04

Dramatic moment police swoop on prolific shoplifters mid-way through London Co-Op raid
Dramatic moment police swoop on prolific shoplifters mid-way through London Co-Op raid. Picture: Met Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

The dramatic moment Met officers swooped on shoplifters as they raided an east London Co-op store has been caught on camera.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Neighbourhood officers swooped on the thieves as part of the sting operation on December 22 of last year, with two of the three suspects apprehended as they raided the Hackney branch of the supermarket chain.

Donavan Soloman, 37, and Lee Moise,38, can be seen clambering over the tills, with CCTV and bodycam footage capturing the pair as they attempt to clear the shelves of tobacco products.

Wearing balaclavas and wearing gloves, the masked duo help themselves to armfuls of products at the Homerton High Street store before officers emerge from the stockroom.

Read more: Trump state visit to go ahead despite fears over US ‘liberation day’ tariffs of up to 25 per cent

Read more: Man who terrorised Shirley Ballas in six year stalking ordeal escapes jail

The proactive operation at the store came "in response to concerns about shoplifting" the Met said, with officers going on to detained the two men.

Both were later charged with burglary and criminal damage.

Met Police vid - Hackney shoplifters

Soloman, of Avenue Road, Beckenham, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage at Wood Green Crown Court and was later sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment.

Moise, of Croyland Road, Edmonton, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage at Snaresbrook Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment.

Soloman had had four previous convictions for theft, while Moise also held 10 past convictions.

Inspector Mohammed Uddin, from the neighbourhood policing team in Homerton, said: "Across the Met we're focused on tackling the most prolific shoplifters as we know the fear they cause retail workers and the negative impact their offending has on communities.

Moise, of Croyland Road, Edmonton, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage at Snaresbrook Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment.
Moise, of Croyland Road, Edmonton, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage at Snaresbrook Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment. Picture: Met Police
Moise, of Croyland Road, Edmonton, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage at Snaresbrook Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment.
Moise, of Croyland Road, Edmonton, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage at Snaresbrook Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment. Picture: Met Police

"We're working with local business owners to understand their concerns and we'll continue our crackdown with operations such as this one as well as our regular patrols."

Enquiries to identify a third man involved in the incident are ongoing, the Met confirmed.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Two men have been found guilty of murder after beating a DPD driver Aurman Singh armed with weapons including an axe, golf club and piece of wood.

Shocking moment DPD driver in Shrewsbury is brutally beaten to death caught on camera

Kyle Shaw, who stalked Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, has been given a suspended prison sentence

Man who terrorised Shirley Ballas in six year stalking ordeal escapes jail

Gary Glitter has been made bankrupt for failing to pay damages to abuse victim

Gary Glitter made bankrupt for failing to pay damages to abuse victim

Rachel Dixon, 49, died after being found seriously injured at a property in Clacton

Family pays tribute to ‘beautiful mum’ found dead in seaside town

Former GCHQ staff member, Hasaan Arshad, leaving the Old Bailey.

Former GCHQ intern admits taking top secret data home in risk to national security

Gary Glitter facing bankruptcy after paedophile refuses to pay damages to victim he raped when she was 12

Gary Glitter facing bankruptcy after paedophile refuses to pay damages to victim he raped when she was 12

More UK News

See more More UK News

Sainsbury's supermarket recalls chocolate bar.

Major supermarket urgently recalls chocolate bar over fears it contains 'fragments of metal'
s

Man 'carrying gun' shot dead after 'half hour stand-off' with police at railway station

The couple said they had previously been banned from entering Cowley Hill Primary School, in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

Police chief defends arresting parents in school WhatsApp row but says it could have been ‘lower key’
c

Houses destroyed after tractor pulling farm slurry smashes into street

Santander customer's fury after bank 'refused to let him withdraw £2,500 to buy his son a motorbike'

Santander customer's fury after bank 'refused to let him withdraw £2,500' of his own money

Jason, 36, was due to fly home from his holiday in Alicante on Saturday

Mystery of Brit who vanished on stag do after leaving Spanish airport - as friends fly out to join search

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News