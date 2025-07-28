Moment brazen thief hides £24k of stolen wine in wheelie bin before fleeing on tuk-tuk

28 July 2025, 10:34

Moment thief hides £24k of stolen wine in wheelie bin before fleeing on tuk-tuk

By Danielle de Wolfe

The moment a thief concealed 76 bottles of stolen wine in a wheelie bin before fleeing the scene of the crime on a tuk-tuk has been caught on camera.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Iuliu Kubola, 61, of Richie Street, Islington, broke into a restaurant on Threadneedle Street and made off with 73 bottles, making his getaway on a tuk-tuk.

The brazen thief was seen struggling to drag the bin from the Piazza Italiana restaurant to his tuk-tuk in CCTV footage.

He then returned to the scene of the crime days later on June 15, where he stole a further three bottles of wine worth around £680.

A third visit to the restaurant on Thursday 19 June saw the thief leave empty-handed.

Read more: More than 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law coming into effect

Read more: Lucy Bronze played through pain of fractured tibia to secure Euro 2025 glory

He then returned to the scene of the crime days later on June 15, where he stole a further three bottles of wine worth around £680.
He then returned to the scene of the crime days later on June 15, where he stole a further three bottles of wine worth around £680. Picture: City of London Police

Kubola was eventually arrested in the early hours of June 22 after an officer recognised the 61-year-old as a person of interest in relation to a spate of burglaries - including those at the restaurant.

PC Jordan Felstead apprehended the Islington resident outside a bar in Cornhill, located in the financial heartlands of the City of London.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Kubola browsing the wine racks before taking the bottles and placing them into wheelie bins.

Moment thief hides £24k of stolen wine in wheelie bin before fleeing on tuk-tuk

He's then seen to load the bin into the back of his pedicab before making off.

As part of the incident, Kubola also caused £1,000 of damage to the building's external door and locks.

Kubola later pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary over the thefts.

He then returned to the scene of the crime days later on June 15, where he stole a further three bottles of wine worth around £680.
He then returned to the scene of the crime days later on June 15, where he stole a further three bottles of wine worth around £680. Picture: City of London Police

Detective Constable Marcus Fairclough, in the Criminal Investigation Department of the City of London Police, said:

“Thanks to the good work by our officers, who spotted him and quickly made enquiries and the arrest, Iuliu Kubola will face the consequences of his criminality.

“Burglary has a significant impact on businesses and residential communities."

Moment thief hides £24k of stolen wine in wheelie bin before fleeing on tuk-tuk

“We will attend all reports of break-ins in the City; giving us the best chance of making an arrest and collecting evidence from a scene.

“We will always take this type of criminality seriously and thoroughly investigate all evidential leads, including forensics, to bring those perpetrators to justice.”

City of London Police are one of a handful of forces that don't screen out ‘low level’ crimes, with scenes of crimes officers attending every incident where forensics can be recovered.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

David Norris who was jailed for the murder of Stephen Lawrence

Public parole hearing for one of Stephen Lawrence's killers delayed

Police found the body of a young woman on Norfolk Street, Batley.

Murder probe launched after arrest of suspected armed robber leads police to young woman's body
Sheriff's deputies tape off the parking lot of a Walmart after a stabbing incident in Traverse City, Mich., Saturday July 26, 2025.

Eleven people stabbed at Walmart with six in critical condition in ‘random act’

Imran Maroof, aged 20.

Police offer £20k information reward after fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old in east London park
Shona Stevens, 31, died in hospital after being found badly injured on a woodland path near her home in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on November 10, 1994.

Shock charge in 30-year-old case of mum found fatally injured near Scottish home

The altercation occurred outside The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following an asylum seeker’s accusation of sexual assault last week.

Two more charged in connection with anti-migrant protests in Epping

More UK News

See more More UK News

Yvonne Ford

Grandmother who died of rabies from puppy scratch on holiday had 'horrendous' death, says daughter
Jonathan Baker, the Bishop of Fulham, told the choir to get out of his house

Bizarre moment bishop tells choir to stop its 'terrible racket' and 'get out of my house' as church concert cut short
Homes have been evacuated nearby after firefighters tackled a huge blaze involving 20 tonnes of tyres on Monday

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle huge blaze after 20 tonnes of tyres go up in flames

Imported dogs risk bringing diseases into Britain, the RSPCA has warned

Imported dogs a 'ticking time bomb' as charity warns canines could bring diseases into the UK
British military tests secret new weapon to stop Putin's drone armies and Gatwick-style chaos

British military tests secret new weapon to stop Putin's drone armies and Gatwick-style chaos
NHS Nurses strike picket line at UCL in 2023

Nurses expected to vote to reject proposed pay deal

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News