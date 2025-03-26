Moment thugs armed with machetes fight on Tube platform in front of horrified commuters

A group of thugs were filmed fighting with machetes on a Tube platform. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Terrifying video footage shows the moment a group of violent thugs armed with machetes fought on a Tube platform.

The knife fight, which has gone viral on social media, shows the horrifying clash between rivals on a platform at Queensbury station on Monday evening.

A Tube commuter filmed teenagers lunging at each other while shouting threats. They brandish machetes at each other in the shocking video.

Police said enquiries are ongoing. Officers from the British Transport Police attended and a boy, 16, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife.

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to Queensbury underground station at 5.30pm yesterday (24 March) to reports of a fight involving knives on the platform.

“Officers attended and one boy aged 16 was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and possession of a drug (Class B).

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing an anyone with information is asked to get in touch by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 490 of 24/03/25.”