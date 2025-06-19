Monk, 71, jailed after sexually abusing boys at ‘Catholic Eton’ for two decades

19 June 2025, 17:52

Father James has been jailed for seven years for preying on the vulnerable teenage boys at Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire.
Father James has been jailed for seven years for preying on the vulnerable teenage boys at Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

By Alice Padgett

Father James, aged 71, sexually abused vulnerable pupils at the Catholic Boarding school he taught at.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael James Callaghan, known as Father James, has been jailed for seven years for preying on the vulnerable teenage boys at Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire.

Judge Richard Clews, sentencing at Durham Crown Court, told the 71-year-old: "It cannot go unsaid that your actions have brought the Catholic church and the school into serious disrepute by their nature and number."

Following a trial last month at Teesside Crown Court, Callaghan was convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault on one pupil in the 1990s and one count of sexual assault on another teenager in the 2010s.

The older victim, neither of whom can be identified, faced the priest in court as he read out a statement in which he said "Father James was manipulative and controlling".

Read More: Woman, 66, arrested on suspicion of killing film director in 'Rolex murder'

Read More: Pregnant teenager jailed for 'throwing rocks and stoking fires' in Rotherham migrant riots

aerial view of Ampleforth Abbey & College, north of York, Yorkshire
David Lamb KC, defending, said Callaghan had sought medical help to address his attraction to boys even before he joined Ampleforth. Picture: Alamy

He said: "My life was hijacked when I was just 14 and I have been dealing with the fallout ever since."

The court heard how the house master groomed the boy and engineered ways to be alone with him, took him out of school for meals and gave him cigarettes.

The complainant said in his police interview that Callaghan would "take on the role of a boy I had a crush on" and they would kiss and simulate sex, telling officers he "hated the sexual bit of it" and realised as an adult it "wasn't right".

The second victim, who had his bottom fondled by Callaghan, said it was "weird and quite frightening" that his abuser was a priest.

In a victim statement which was read out for him, he said he hoped Callaghan could be rehabilitated, and "that he may in time examine his conscience, practice repentance and change his ways".

David Lamb KC, defending, said Callaghan had sought medical help to address his attraction to boys even before he joined Ampleforth, that he had no previous convictions and that he had expressed remorse after his conviction.

The judge said Callaghan, of Moortown, Leeds, would be subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and will be on the sex offender register for life.

Judge Clews said right-thinking people would "recoil in horror" at the idea of a Roman Catholic priest having a sexual relationship with a boy.

The school, described in court as "the Catholic Eton", said after the sentencing that it had "overhauled" it safeguarding systems.

In a statement, it said: "Ampleforth College deplores abuse and offers a heartfelt apology to the victims and their families for the profound suffering and pain that Michael James Callaghan has inflicted upon them.

"We acknowledge past failings and feel great sorrow at the terrible betrayal of trust."

It said the monk left the school in 2018 and it fully supported the police inquiries which began in 2022.

The statement added: "We are committed to reporting any safeguarding concerns to the relevant authorities and supporting the police and relevant authorities in any investigation.

"We actively offer any help we can give to survivors of abuse and we commend their courage in speaking out."

After the sentencing, Detective Constable Alison Morris, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Not only did Callaghan abuse his position of trust in the most appalling way, taking advantage of vulnerable boys he should have been caring for and protecting, he denied his offences throughout and showed no remorse for the pain and suffering he caused."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home

Woman, 66, arrested on suspicion of killing film director in 'Rolex murder'

Garner-Abbey had gone to the hotel with 22 year old Philip Wood, who was her partner at the time, but isn’t the father of the unborn child.

Pregnant teenager jailed for 'throwing rocks and stoking fires' in Rotherham migrant riots

HMP Dorchester Prison, Dorset, Britain, UK

Violence ‘excessively high’ in prisons driven by overcrowding and drugs, report reveals

Sexual predator Chinese student Zhenhao Zou has been jailed

Chinese PhD student jailed for life for raping 10 women offered to be chemicallyChinese PhD student jailed for life for raping 10 women offered to be chemically castrated for lighter sentence
Armed police descended on London Underground station following reports of 'man with firearm'

Armed police descended on London Underground station following reports of 'man with firearm'
John Murray, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene, despite best efforts of emergency services.

'Defenceless' grandfather found 'beaten to death' in home as police launch murder investigation

More UK News

See more More UK News

'Major incident' declared as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'

Rush hour chaos as smoke seen billowing from motorway tunnel with drivers told to 'stay in cars'
Expats take to social media to react to 'unbearable' UK heatwave that 'feels like a sauna'

'90 feels like 120 here': US expats react to 'unbearable' heatwave that makes UK 'feel like a sauna'
Bank Of England In The City Of London

Bank of England holds interest rates at 4.25% amid Middle East tensions and rising food prices
The road around Brixton Station will be pedestrianised, to make way for events and markets

Sir Sadiq Khan reveals the four London hotspots being pedestrianised this summer

Female Badger (Meles meles) in woodland, portrait. UK

Badger cull will not be extended, government confirms as it seeks 'holistic' strategy to eradicate bTB
.

£4m Lotto win puts Harley-Davidson fan on the road to early retirement

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News