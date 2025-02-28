'Monster' who beat 'defenceless' top chef to death during Notting Hill Carnival jailed for 18 years

Omar Wilson, 31, repeatedly punched and kicked Mussie Imnetu outside a restaurant in west London last summer. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A self-proclaimed "monster" who beat a top chef near Notting Hill Carnival and left him dying in the street has been jailed for at least 18 years.

Omar Wilson, 31, repeatedly punched and kicked Mussie Imnetu outside a restaurant in west London last summer while the annual street festival was taking place.

Mr Imnetu, 41, who has worked under the likes of star chefs such as Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing, was said to have been "heavily intoxicated" at the time of the incident.

Graphic CCTV footage of the battering shows Wilson approaching Mr Imnetu, who the attacker claimed was behaving erratically, harassing girls, and had a bottle.

Wilson could be seen headbutting Mr Imnetu five times in the head about a minute later in the shocking clip. This caused the chef to fall to the ground.

He punched Mr Imnetu repeatedly while he was on his hands and knees before kicking him in the head.

The incident occurred near Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Getty

Wilson later left and was dropped off outside the Ministry of Sound nightclub. Footage from outside the club shows the man being searched before entering the venue.

The victim, who worked at a private members club in the area, was taken to hospital and died four days after the beating.

Following the attack, Wilson reportedly told an associate he "crossed the line".

He admitted in a message: "There's a monster in me, man, and it's just like sometimes it comes out.

"And I think I've messed up now, I've messed up, everything's finished."

Asked how the carnival was going, he replied: "Can't lie. I did the hands ting (sic) and I think it's a manslaughter," jurors heard.

The 31-year-old defendant from east London later told the Old Bailey he acted in self-defence.

"I just regret that somebody's life was taken while I was trying to defend mine," Wilson told the court.

Sentencing judge Philip Katz said: "Mussie and those who loved him are the victims in this case and the impact on them of his murder has been severe.

"His brutal death on the street was captured on CCTV. The footage was deeply shocking to watch.

"Mussie was defenceless on the ground when you punched and kicked him to death.”

The judge argued that unlawful street violence of this kind “impacts on the confidence of members of the public to go out and enjoy themselves.”

“The culpability of those involved in such brazen conduct is significantly raised," he added.

Mr Katz remarked how the thug could have walked away after his opponent hit the ground, but continued to rain down further punches down on his head.

He said: “You could have walked away

"However, you stood up, raised your leg and kicked him hard to the head. Kicking someone to the head when they are defenceless on the ground is abhorrent."

The court also heard a heartbreaking statement from Mr Imnetu's devasted wife, Linda.

She said her husband was "respected, admired and loved", adding that "Mussie didn't just leave behind a legacy for his family, he left an indelible mark on his workplace and community," she said.