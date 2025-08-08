'Monster' who raped and murdered ex-fiancee at five-star hotel jailed for at least 28 years

James Cartwright (left) who has been has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years for the rape and murder of his ex-fiance, Samantha Mickleburgh (right). Picture: Surrey Police/PA

By Danielle Desouza

An "evil" and "controlling" man who raped and murdered his ex-fiancee at a five-star hotel has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years.

The body of Samantha Mickleburgh, 54, was found at Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot on April 14 last year.

James Cartwright was unanimously convicted last month, after one afternoon of jury deliberation, of raping and murdering the mother-of-two during their stay at the hotel.

Cartwright, 61, was acquitted of a further charge of controlling and coercive behaviour, but prosecutor Louise Oakley argued that during his and Ms Mickleburgh’s relationship, Cartwright’s conduct was "cruel, repressive and overbearing".

Sentencing the defendant at Guildford Crown Court on Friday, Mr Justice Murray told him: "Collectively (Ms Mickleburgh’s family) described Samantha’s wonderful qualities as a daughter, as a mother and as a sister – caring, thoughtful, fun, well-organised, generous to a fault and devoted to her family.

James Cartwright, 61, from Axminster, Devon. Picture: Surrey Police/PA

"Samantha’s family suffer a grief that those who have not experienced it cannot imagine. It lies beyond words to fully describe."

Six members of Ms Mickleburgh’s family gave victim impact statements in which they warmly remembered their loved one and addressed Cartwright over his attack.

Tracey Carter, one of Ms Mickleburgh’s sisters, said: "Our family welcomed you into our homes and hearts and you violated that trust and kindness. You spent Christmas and other special occasions with (the family).

"I will never understand why you thought you had the right to do the horrific things that you did to Sam."

"I wish she had never met you,” Ms Carter continued.

"Did you feel proud of yourself when you lied to my father, saying that Sam had died in her sleep knowing full well the horror that you had put her through?

"Do you take some kind of sadistic enjoyment in your lies? You have caused an indescribable amount of pain and suffering to our family but know this: we are strong and you cannot break us, you cannot take Sam from us.

"We now know that you have a history of controlling behaviour towards women that you have relationships with. We know you would stalk Sam and this made her fear for her safety. I hope you are never free to harm anyone again.

"I believe you are a monster – an evil, controlling, manipulative predator who really thought you were clever enough to get away with murder, my sister’s murder."

Ms Mickleburgh’s mother, Penelope Strain, called her daughter her "soulmate" who "could light up a room with her personality just by walking in".

In her statement, read out by the prosecutor, she said to Cartwright: "I have sat through this trial and listened to all your lies.

Samantha Mickleburgh, who was raped and murdered by her ex-fiance, James Cartwright. Picture: Surrey Police/PA

"This was my daughter who you were supposed to love and could not live without. Now we as a family have to do just that – live to rest of our lives without her.

"You showed no respect for Sam sitting in that room with her, texting other women, sussing out your next victim."

Ms Mickleburgh, from Axminster in Devon, "honoured" a commitment she had made before she and Cartwright separated to spend his 60th birthday together on April 13 last year, booking a twin room with separate beds and a six-course Michelin star dinner at the Surrey hotel, the court heard.

The judge said that Ms Mickleburgh had made it clear this was the last time she was going to see Cartwright, telling the court: "To one friend she said that the Monday after the stay would be the start of her new life in which you would have no part."

After the dinner’s second course, Ms Mickleburgh became tired and unwell, with restaurant staff saying she struggled to stand when Cartwright walked her out.

They returned to the room where "at some point" she suffered a skull fracture, and Cartwright raped her and strangled her to death with his hands.

Between killing her and calling an ambulance at about 8.30am the next morning, when he would claim he had discovered Ms Mickleburgh dead beside him in bed, the prosecution said Cartwright placed an engagement ring on her left ring finger to "support this assertion that they had become re-engaged the night before" and "staged the hotel room" to make it look as though they had consensual sex.

Mr Justice Murray said that while he could not say whether Cartwright is a "compulsive or a pathological liar in the clinical sense", he told a number of lies throughout the trial some which have been admitted and others which have not.

The court heard Cartwright was subject to a conditional caution for harassing a former partner, with Ms Oakley saying there is a "history of controlling and coercive behaviour in terms of his behaviour towards women".

Martin Rutherford KC, defending, told the court Cartwright had no previous convictions and had recently received a provisional diagnosis of cancer.

Cartwright, of no fixed address, was jailed for nine years for raping Ms Mickleburgh – a sentence which will run concurrent to his sentence for murder.