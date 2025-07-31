Search for Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett continuing 'outside of public view'

Keith Bennett
Keith Bennett was tortured and killed by Ian Brady. Picture: PA

By Flaminia Luck

The search for Ian Brady's final victim Keith Bennett is continuing "outside of public view".

Keith's body is the only one of Brady and Myra Hindley's five victims to have never been recovered from their burial site for victims on the Pennine Moors above Manchester.

Winnie Johnson, 78, the mother of Keith Bennett, died in 2012, without fulfilling her life-long wish to give her son a Christian burial.

The Glasgow-born serial killer's crimes shocked the nation as he abducted, tortured and murdered children in the 1960s along with Hindley, who died in prison in 2002.

Greater Manchester Police said: "While visible searches have paused over time, with the most recent taking place in 2022, an investigation team continues our work to find the answers Keith family deserves."

Police Dig For Remains Of Moors Murders Victim Keith Bennett
Picture: Getty

The force released the update as missing pages from an autobiography written by Brady could throw new light on where Keith is buried, according to the BBC.

The missing part of the manuscript is believed to have been deposited with his solicitor, Robin Makin, after his death in 2017 aged 79.

Mr Makin has previously said he did not believe Brady had any information that could lead to the discovery of Keith Bennet's body.

Ian Brady
Ian Brady. Picture: Alamy

Pauline Reade, 16, disappeared on her way to a disco on July 12 1963 and John Kilbride, 12, was snatched in November the same year.

Keith Bennett was taken on June 16 1964 after he left home to visit his grandmother; Lesley Ann Downey, 10, was lured away from a funfair on Boxing Day 1964; and Edward Evans, 17, was killed in October 1965.

In 1966, Brady was given a life sentence at Chester Assizes for the murders of John, Lesley Ann and Edward.

Hindley was convicted of killing Lesley Ann and Edward and shielding Brady after John's murder, and also jailed for life.

In 1987, the pair finally admitted killing Keith and Pauline and were taken back to Saddleworth Moor to help police find the remains of the missing victims, but only Pauline's body was found.

