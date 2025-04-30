Adult star 'decapitated and cut up couple' before 'dumping remains off Clifton Suspension Bridge'

30 April 2025, 13:13 | Updated: 30 April 2025, 13:41

Mosquera is accused of murdering the couple
Mosquera is accused of murdering the couple. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A porn star has appeared in court accused of decapitating a gay couple and throwing their remains off the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yostin Andres Mosquera faces trial for the murders of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8 last year in the flat the two shared in Scotts Road, Shepherd's Bush, west London.

The defendant, 35, wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, admitted the manslaughter of Mr Alfonso during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, but denies and is being tried on both charges of murder.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC told jurors at the Old Bailey on Wednesday that Mosquera "could hardly deny" killing Mr Alfonso, telling them the attack took place while the defendant and Mr Alfonso were having sex - with both the sex and the killing recorded on film.

But the court heard Mosquera blames Mr Alfonso for the death of Mr Longworth.

Read more: Boy, 16, rushed to hospital after broad daylight shooting in Tottenham

Read more: Man arrested after woman stabbed at work in 'targeted attack'

File photo dated 13/07/24 of forensic officers at an address in Shepherd's Bush, west London, after human remains were found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.
File photo dated 13/07/24 of forensic officers at an address in Shepherd's Bush, west London, after human remains were found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

Mr Alfonso, who worked as a swimming instructor, and retired handyman Mr Longworth were described by neighbours as a "friendly couple who seemed happy together and who were genuinely fond of one another".

They entered into a civil partnership in February 2023.

The court heard Mr Alfonso liked "extreme sex" which Mr Longworth, who knew about it and accepted it, had "nothing to do with".

Mr Alfonso would engage in acts with other men, including Mosquera, jurors were told - with the defendant described by the prosecution as a "pornographic performer".

It was said Mosquera visited the UK more than once and spent time with Mr Alfonso and Mr Longworth, engaging in sex acts with the former in exchange for payment, and that the couple also visited the defendant in his home country of Colombia.

"They seemed to enjoy one another's company," Ms Heer said of the trio.

The prosecutor told the jury that Mosquera "had other matters on his mind" when he visited Mr Alfonso and Mr Longworth in June last year.

Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol
Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. Picture: Alamy

Analysis of the defendant's computer allegedly revealed that between June and July 8 he searched for the value of the couple's west London home, browsed Facebook marketplace for a chest freezer, copied spreadsheets containing Mr Alfonso's log in details for his online bank accounts onto his laptop and searched for "serial killers of London" and "Jack the Ripper film".

On July 8, Mosquera allegedly killed Mr Longworth and Mr Alfonso in their flat and then "set about trying to steal from them".

"Paul Longworth had been attacked with a hammer to the back of his head, suffering repeated blows, which shattered his skull," Ms Heer said.

"Albert Alfonso had been repeatedly stabbed, suffering multiple wounds to his torso, his body, and his face and to his neck. None of that is in dispute."

At around 11.30pm on July 10, a cyclist making his way across the Clifton Suspension Bridge spotted Mosquera standing next to a large red suitcase and stopped to see if he was OK, thinking he was a tourist, the court heard.

The witness also spied a large silver trunk a few metres away from the defendant before Mosquera told him the luggage contained car parts, jurors were told.

"That was a lie," prosecutor Deanna Heer KC said.

"In fact, the suitcases contained the decapitated and dismembered bodies of Paul Longworth and Albert Alfonso, which the defendant had transported to Bristol from their home in London where they had been killed two days before."

Police found their other remains at their flat in a chest freezer, the court heard.

"The prosecution case is that the defendant murdered both men, that he intended to kill them, that his actions were planned and premeditated and that, having killed them, he immediately set about trying to steal from them," Ms Heer said.

The trial continues.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The dog chased the horses

Shocking moment police horses are attacked by out-of-control dog

Daniel Graham, 39, (bottom right) Adam Carruthers, 32, (top right) each deny two counts of criminal damage to the tree

'Video of Sycamore Gap tree trophy and chainsaw found in suspect's car boot' played to jury
Armed police were sent to Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby at 8:25pm on Wednesday 30 April,

Boy, 14, arrested after two teenagers stabbed in Merseyside

Members of the Irish-language rap group Kneecap : Mo Chara, also know as Liam Og O Hannaidh (C), Moglai Bap also known as Naoise O Caireallain (L) and DJ Provai also known as JJ O Dochartaigh (R)

Counter-terror police launch investigation in to Kneecap after 'kill your local MP' call

White and Blue Police Tape with POLICE DO NOT CROSS with DLR station on the background

Boy, 16 and girl, 14 rushed to hospital after Merseyside stabbing

Karen Carter, 65, was beaten to death outside her home in the picturesque village of Dordogne, 70 miles west of Bordeaux, on Tuesday evening

Pictured: British mum-of-four, 65, found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’ as manhunt underway

More UK News

See more More UK News

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?
Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.

Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday
Ethel May Caterham

British woman becomes world's oldest person at 115 after death of Brazilian nun

People have a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath park to cool off from the heat.

Hampstead Ladies pond allows trans women to access space as feminists vow to 'reclaim' bathing spot
The car ened up in a ditch in France

Police Charity road trip scuppered after officers spin in oil and crash into a ditch

The boy got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park

Body recovered after boy, 16 went missing while swimming in lake at country park

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News