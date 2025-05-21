Mother-of-four who smuggled dozens of MDMA pills into a festival inside Kinder eggs is jailed

Mother-of-four who smuggled dozens of MDMA pills into a festival inside Kinder eggs is jailed. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The mother-of-four has been jailed after she smuggled dozens of MDMA pills into a festival inside Kinder eggs.

Loading audio...

The mum was attempting to enter Creamfields festival in Cheshire in August 2023 with the secret stash of drugs.

Sian Bullock, 35, admitted to police she had 64 MDMA tablets - worth up to £630 - hidden inside two Kinder Egg containers tucked inside her body.

Ms Bullock claimed she didn't know what the drugs were but she claimed she had purchased them for 'personal use'.

She plead guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was sentenced to three years in prison, according to Cheshire Constabulary.

After Ms Bullock's sentencing, Police Constable Lisa Green said: "Every year, we and the Creamfields events and security teams do our utmost to ensure that everyone attending the festival can have a safe and enjoyable time, and for the most part festivalgoers have respected the laws.

"Bullock will have no doubt been aware of these laws and the restrictions at Creamfields and would have had ample opportunity to re-think her actions before it was too late, with amnesty bins and surrender points placed at all festival entries, but she decided to run the risk – which did not pay off.

Sian Bullock, a 35-year-old mother of four, has been jailed after she caught smuggling illegal drugs into the Creamfields music festival in Cheshire. Picture: Facebook

Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs. Picture: Alamy

"As a result of her selfish actions that day, she is now behind bars and her four children will now be without their mother for a considerable period of time.

"Anyone who, like Bullock, decides to risk bringing illegal drugs into Cheshire should seriously reconsider their choices, as we will always take swift and robust action, and they will be dealt with to the full extent of the law."

