Mother pleads guilty to manslaughter of two-year-old daughter after she was found in pond

28 July 2025, 15:32

Annabel Mackey
Annabel Mackey. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

A 42-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her two-year-old daughter who died after being found in a pond.

Alice Mackey, of Oakhanger, Hampshire, entered the plea at Winchester Crown Court in connection with the death of Annabel Mackey who went missing from her home in Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon, Hampshire, on September 10 2023.

The youngster was found a short time later at Kingsley Pond and was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but died the following afternoon.

The defendant entered a not guilty plea to a charge of murder which the court heard was acceptable to the prosecution as reports by two psychiatrists showed that she was in a state of “diminished responsibility” at the time of the incident.

The 42-year-old has pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court to the manslaughter of her two-year-old daughter
The 42-year-old has pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court to the manslaughter of her two-year-old daughter. Picture: PA

Judge Christopher Parker KC adjourned the case for sentencing on October 6 and remanded Mackey in custody until then.

He told the defendant: “There will be a further hearing on October 6, my expectation is that on that date either sentence will take place if in due course the court and counsel are in agreement of the factual basis.

“Or there will be directions for a further hearing to sort out the factual basis of your plea.”

In a statement released through police after Annabel’s death, her father said: “Annabel was a beautiful, positive and very happy little girl.

“She had an incredibly pure and caring nature that we miss so much. She loved story time, dogs and her dolly.

“She enjoyed singing songs and nursery rhymes and had a very sweet tooth.

“Annabel loved to laugh, she brought so much happiness into our lives. She was dearly loved by her family and friends.

“Thank you to everyone who was a positive influence in her life. Please continue Annabel’s legacy by remembering her and caring for others as much as she did.

“The world needs more people like Annabel to spread positivity and kindness.

“Annabel, I love you so much, you are a shining star and you will be loved forever.”

