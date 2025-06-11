'I was framed': British mother facing death penalty in Bali for 'smuggling cocaine in Angel Delight' claims stitch-up

Phineas Float, Jonathan Collyer, and Lisa Stocker who are accused of smuggling nearly a kilogram (over two pounds) of cocaine into Indonesia sit inside the courtroom at Denpasar District Court. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A British mother-of-three facing the death penalty accused of trafficking more than £300,000 of cocaine into Bali told a court: "I was framed."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lisa Stocker, 39, said she was stitched up when she entered the Indonesian island with the drugs disguised as the dessert mix.

"The packages were not mine, but someone else's,” she told Denpasar Central Court. “I was framed.”

Mother-of-three Lisa Stocker told her drug smuggling trial in Bali that she was "framed". Picture: Getty

Read More: Mother-of-one, 21, becomes latest Brit arrested for drug smuggling as she's held in Munich returning from Thailand

Read More: Three Brits face death penalty for 'smuggling nearly 1kg of cocaine in Angel Delight sachets' into Bali

Read More: British ‘drug mule’, 21, tears up in Sri Lankan court as she accused of smuggling £1.2m of synthetic cannabis

Stocker, a mum-of-three, and her partner, Jon Collyer, 39, both from East Sussex, were arrested at Bali’s international airport on February 1.

They had travelled from the UK through Qatar and were arrested in Bali after a routine x-ray at the airport alerted officials to the suspicious packages.

The couple appeared in court with Phineas Float, 31, also of East Sussex, who is accused of receiving the packages in an airport hotel on February 3.

Float was arrested following a police sting operation where they used Stocker and Collyer as lures. All three defendants face death by firing squad if they are found guilty of drug trafficking.

Stocker said she had been given the 17 packets of Angel Delight by a third man who she claimed was a friend in the UK and who instructed her to take the Angel Delight packets to Bali.

"Jon and I had been to Bali twice carrying packages from [him]. I was shocked after finding out it was cocaine," she said.

Her husband said he paid for the Bali holiday himself, saying of the third man: "(He) told me the package contained snacks, such as chocolate, pudding and chips.”

But prosecutor Made Umbara said the man gave Collyer £2,130 to pay for the couple’s accommodation and flights.

The trial continues on Tuesday, June 17.

It comes amid several other cases of British nationals being detained in other countries accused of drug trafficking





