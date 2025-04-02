Husband left 'utterly bereft' after Brit mum and two daughters killed in New York car crash

Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The husband of British mum Natasha Saada, 34, who was killed alongside two of her children in a New York car crash, has been left "utterly bereft," a family friend says.

Diana, aged 8, and Deborah, aged 5, were killed alongside their mother on Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, just after 1pm on Saturday.

Ms Saada's son Phillip, aged 4, was critically injured in the crash.

Police say that a vehicle crashed into an Uber driver, which forced the Uber to be pushed aside while the Audi collided with the Saada family.

The driver was reportedly Miriam Yarimi, 32, who allegedly said, "I have the devil in me".

A nearby resident told The Daily News that the crash sounded like an "earthquake".

Rabbi Yitzchak Schochet, a friend of the family and a rabbi at the Mill Hill Synagogue near where Natasha grew up, has said the local community has been left “grief-stricken” by the crash.

He told the Standard: “Natasha was born and bred in Mill Hill. She was raised here. She grew up here.

“She moved away when she got married in New York. She and her sister married two brothers in New York.

“The whole Mill Hill community is grief-stricken. Natasha is fondly remembered by many.

“They were a beautiful family. Her parents still remain in Mill Hill.”

Ms Saada’s husband remains in a state of shock and has been left “utterly bereft”, he added.

The Uber passengers were Mahbuba Ahmedova and her young family - Shukrona Ibodilloev, 4, Sakhruz Ibodilloev, 6, and Shakhzod Ibodilloev, 12.

Yarimi has been charged with three counts each of criminal negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault in the second degree - as well as other charges.

Her vehicle has over 93 traffic violations, including 20 speeding tickets and £8000 in fines, online records show.

The local resident said: "I quickly ran, called 911, reported it in there. There was emergency Hatzalah there on the scene within two minutes of that phone call, they came in there.

"They performed CPR on the lady. There was another kid right next to that… and they did CPR on them.

"There was a little boy did the CPR, and hopefully they got a pulse on him. Just really ugly scene."

Candles and roses have been left at the scene in a memorial.

"Rest in the most beautiful peace, dear family," one sign reads.

"Justice will be served. Peace, love and good vibes to the family, friends and community of those lost. Brooklyn comes together."

The site of the crash, Ocean Parkway, is known for being one of Brooklyn's deadliest streets.

A group of state lawmakers rallied at Brooklyn Borough Hall to call for "super speeders" legislation to stop reckless drivers.