Husband left 'utterly bereft' after Brit mum and two daughters killed in New York car crash

2 April 2025, 17:47

Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license
Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The husband of British mum Natasha Saada, 34, who was killed alongside two of her children in a New York car crash, has been left "utterly bereft," a family friend says.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Diana, aged 8, and Deborah, aged 5, were killed alongside their mother on Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, just after 1pm on Saturday.

Ms Saada's son Phillip, aged 4, was critically injured in the crash.

Police say that a vehicle crashed into an Uber driver, which forced the Uber to be pushed aside while the Audi collided with the Saada family.

The driver was reportedly Miriam Yarimi, 32, who allegedly said, "I have the devil in me".

Read More: Cocaine haul worth £1 million found hidden inside electric wheelchair during Manchester Airport security check

Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license
Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license. Picture: Getty

A nearby resident told The Daily News that the crash sounded like an "earthquake".

Rabbi Yitzchak Schochet, a friend of the family and a rabbi at the Mill Hill Synagogue near where Natasha grew up, has said the local community has been left “grief-stricken” by the crash.

He told the Standard: “Natasha was born and bred in Mill Hill. She was raised here. She grew up here.

“She moved away when she got married in New York. She and her sister married two brothers in New York.

“The whole Mill Hill community is grief-stricken. Natasha is fondly remembered by many.

“They were a beautiful family. Her parents still remain in Mill Hill.”

Ms Saada’s husband remains in a state of shock and has been left “utterly bereft”, he added.

British mum Natasha Saada, 34, was walking home in New York with her young children when they were hit by an Audi.
British mum Natasha Saada, 34, was walking home in New York with her young children when they were hit by an Audi. Picture: Facebook

The Uber passengers were Mahbuba Ahmedova and her young family - Shukrona Ibodilloev, 4, Sakhruz Ibodilloev, 6, and Shakhzod Ibodilloev, 12.

Yarimi has been charged with three counts each of criminal negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault in the second degree - as well as other charges.

Her vehicle has over 93 traffic violations, including 20 speeding tickets and £8000 in fines, online records show.

Read More: WhatsApp row messages revealed that led to police raid on school parents home

British mum Natasha Saada, 34, was walking home in New York with her young children when they were hit by an Audi.
British mum Natasha Saada, 34, was walking home in New York with her young children when they were hit by an Audi. Picture: Facebook

The local resident said: "I quickly ran, called 911, reported it in there. There was emergency Hatzalah there on the scene within two minutes of that phone call, they came in there.

"They performed CPR on the lady. There was another kid right next to that… and they did CPR on them.

"There was a little boy did the CPR, and hopefully they got a pulse on him. Just really ugly scene."

Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license
Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license. Picture: Getty

Candles and roses have been left at the scene in a memorial.

"Rest in the most beautiful peace, dear family," one sign reads.

"Justice will be served. Peace, love and good vibes to the family, friends and community of those lost. Brooklyn comes together."

The site of the crash, Ocean Parkway, is known for being one of Brooklyn's deadliest streets.

A group of state lawmakers rallied at Brooklyn Borough Hall to call for "super speeders" legislation to stop reckless drivers.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Kyle Kitchen, 38, murdered eight-week-old Primose Kane

Dad who murdered daughter by violently shaking her as baby is jailed for life

Douglas Clifton Brown, 56, tried to kill his estranged wife

Old Etonian who tried to murder his estranged partner by throwing her down a 240ft well is jailed for 24 years
Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was shot

Teenage girl shot dead during gang 'ride-out' following social media humiliation

Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license

Brit mum and daughters, eight and five, killed in crash by driver who said 'I have the devil in me'
The couple said they had previously been banned from entering Cowley Hill Primary School, in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

WhatsApp row messages revealed that led to police raid on school parents home

Zhenhao Zou raped at least ten women

Twenty-three more women contact police over fears they were attacked by serial rapist Zhenhao Zou

More UK News

See more More UK News

BRITAIN-FUNERAL-POLICE

Funeral director charged with 64 offences including fraud, theft and preventing 30 lawful burials
swallow-tail

Brits urged to 'stop mowing lawns' amid 'national butterfly crisis' with more than half of species in decline
Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reportedly down at the water when she was 'swept away'

Pictured: Missing 11-year-old 'swept away' while paddling in the River Thames

Hot cross buns could be scarce this Easter as farmers continue to protest against Rachel Reeves' 'tractor tax'.

Hot cross bun shortage looms as farmers escalate 'tractor tax' protests

CCTV shows moment plain-clothed police officers in Exeter swoop in on alleged shoplifter

New way to tackle shoplifters introduced in Devon after huge rise in thefts - with businesses urged to report crimes
Life-saving actions were immediately taken

Man shot dead by police outside Milton Keynes Pret A Manger charged at officers while brandishing knife

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News