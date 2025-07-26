Shock charge in 30-year-old case of mum found fatally injured near Scottish home

Shona Stevens, 31, died in hospital after being found badly injured on a woodland path near her home in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on November 10, 1994. Picture: Police Scotland

By Frankie Elliott

Police have charged a man in relation to the death of a mother more than 30 years ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shona Stevens, 31, died in hospital after being found badly injured on a woodland path near her home in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on November 10, 1994.

More than 30 years later, Police Scotland announced a significant development in the case, having arrested a 67-year-old man on Friday.

Less than 24 hours later, the force revealed the man had been charged.

Read more: Two more charged in connection with anti-migrant protests in Epping

Read more: Man charged with murdering 'deeply loved' elderly couple who died in arson attack

He is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday July 28.

Senior investigation officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Gillies said: "I would like to thank the members of the local community who assisted us in our inquiries.

"I am grateful for their information and input which greatly contributed to our investigation."