Mum jailed after 'little angel' son, 9, dies in horror crash due to dangerous driving

Barbara Roe was sentenced on Friday. Picture: Dorset Police

By Alice Padgett

A mum has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving after her 'angel' nine-year-old son was killed in a car accident.

Barbara Roe, 39, pleaded guilty in March of this year and was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison and banned from driving for seven and a half years.

Zac Roe was aged just nine when he died in a road traffic collision on the A354 near East Woodyates in North Dorset.

Witnesses described the Citroen, which was being driven by Roe with her son the sole passenger, travelling at speed and attempting to overtake other vehicles prior to the collision.

She then attempted to overtake a Ford Transit at a blind left-hand bend - meeting a cattle transporter head-on travelling in the opposite direction.

Zac's father, Josh Roe, said: “Words cannot describe the pain I’m feeling, my heart is broken. You are my little angel. I love you more than anything in this world, you are my best buddy.”

Members of the public attempted to give first aid at the scene before the emergency services attended. However, despite the best efforts of all involved, little Zac was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not believed to be serious.

“He just loved life. He was always smiling.". Picture: Dorset Police

Lyn and Christopher Roe, the grandparents of Zac Roe, speak to media outside Bournemouth Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Zac's family tribute read: “He was a popular boy who had many friends.

“He had an amazing imagination. He just loved making things out of Lego, twigs, cardboard, string and Sellotape. Just the same as his dad did when he was Zac’s age."

They continued; “He just loved life. He was always smiling

"You are my little angel.". Picture: Facebook Dorset Police

“He should be here now enjoying his life."

Police Constable Gavin Newbury, of the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT), said: “This tragic case is the cruellest of reminders of the truly devastating consequences that sadly occur when motorists drive in a dangerous or reckless manner.

“Our thoughts are absolutely with Zac’s loved ones, who have been supported by specially trained officers throughout. While we fully appreciate nothing will ever make up for their loss, our role has been to diligently investigate the circumstances of this collision and bring the evidence before the courts to allow the justice process to follow its course.”