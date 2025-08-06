Brit mum, 24, caught 'smuggling cannabis from Thailand into Germany' avoids jail

6 August 2025, 16:49

Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after being caught with cannabis in her suitcase.
Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after being caught with cannabis in her suitcase. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

A British mother caught in Germany with a suitcase filled with 20kg of cannabis from Thailand has been handed a two-year suspended sentence.

It means Hertfordshire resident Cameron Bradford, 24, will avoid jail.

She was arrested at Munich Airport on April 22 while collecting her luggage.

Investigators were alerted to Ms Bradford after she switched her flights at the last minute, with her originally being due to fly to London Heathrow via Singapore.

Following her arrest, her family filed a missing persons report, concerned she had not arrived back in the UK.

Ms Bradford, who has a young son, was being held in custody before being charged with attempted transit of cannabis and abetting the international trafficking of cannabis.

Cameron was on her way back from Thailand when she was detained by German police.
Cameron was on her way back from Thailand when she was detained by German police. Picture: Social media

She was allegedly ordered to go to Thailand to pick up something for a man before customs officials in Munich discovered the narcotics in her case.

The 24-year-old claimed she did not know what was in the case, which was locked.

In a court hearing on Wednesday, Judge Wilfried Dudek said Ms Bradford's life had gone badly.

She had suffered an early pregnancy and had mixed with the wrong crowd.

He said he found it strange that she had not realised what was in the case, but added that she was pressured by the man.

Lisa Stocker, who is facing the death penalty in Bali over smuggling allegations, has claimed she was framed.
Lisa Stocker, who is facing the death penalty in Bali over smuggling allegations, has claimed she was framed. Picture: Getty

This comes after a British mother-of-two was arrested in Mauritius after she was accused of trying to smuggle cannabis inside her six-year-old son’s suitcase.

Natashia Artug, 35, from Cambridgeshire, was one of seven people detained by authorities who accused them of hiding more than 161kg of cannabis in their luggage.

With an estimated street value of around £1.6 million, the group were detained by border officials, with each suspect found to be carrying Apple AirTags to track their location.

Meanwhile, a British mother-of-three is facing the death penalty after being accused of trafficking more than £300,000 of cocaine into Bali in Angel Delight sachets.

Lisa Stocker, 39, has said she was stitched up when she entered the Indonesian island with the drugs disguised as the dessert mix.

"The packages were not mine, but someone else's,” she told Denpasar Central Court. “I was framed.”

Stocker, a mum-of-three, and her partner, Jon Collyer, 39, both from East Sussex, were arrested at Bali’s international airport on February 1.

They had travelled from the UK through Qatar and were arrested in Bali after a routine x-ray at the airport alerted officials to the suspicious packages.

The couple appeared in court with Phineas Float, 31, also of East Sussex, who is accused of receiving the packages in an airport hotel on February 3.

