Mother and son found dead in home as police probe possible murder suicide

Jane Riddell, 61, and her 35-year-old son Lee Sott Riddell were found dead in a house in Huddersfield. Picture: Funeral Guide

By Henry Moore

A mother and son have been found dead in a home as police probe a possible murder suicide.

Jane Riddell, 61, and her 35-year-old son Lee Sott Riddell were found dead in a house in Huddersfield on February 3.

Upon discovering the pair, police launched an investigation into Jane’s death, but a statement confirmed Lee’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers say they were called to the house just after 11:10am by someone who had raised concerns over the pair.

Jane Riddell, 61. Picture: Funeral Guide

A West Yorkshire Police statement read: "Emergency services attended the address and found a woman and a man unresponsive inside.

"Both were pronounced deceased a short time later.

"Post mortem examinations determined Jane Riddell’s death was suspicious and a murder investigation was launched.

"Lee Scott Riddell’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

"The investigation is being carried out by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and enquiries are ongoing.

"However, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths."

Tributes have poured in for the 61-year-old mum, with her daughter Rachel describing her as a “devoted grandma.”

She said: "Mum. Where do I start...how do I speak about such an amazing women in a few words.

"Such a caring, thoughtful person - we will all be lost without you. I'd do anything to just have a single moment back.

"This definitely wasn't your time, and I can't believe you was just taken from us all in this way, it's unforgivable."