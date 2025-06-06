Mother and son found dead in home as police probe possible murder suicide

6 June 2025, 11:04

Jane Riddell, 61, and her 35-year-old son Lee Sott Riddell were found dead in a house in Huddersfield
Jane Riddell, 61, and her 35-year-old son Lee Sott Riddell were found dead in a house in Huddersfield. Picture: Funeral Guide

By Henry Moore

A mother and son have been found dead in a home as police probe a possible murder suicide.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jane Riddell, 61, and her 35-year-old son Lee Sott Riddell were found dead in a house in Huddersfield on February 3.

Upon discovering the pair, police launched an investigation into Jane’s death, but a statement confirmed Lee’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers say they were called to the house just after 11:10am by someone who had raised concerns over the pair.

Read more: 'Don’t let them hurt another child': Tony Hudgell’s plea as abusive mum set to walk free

Jane Riddell, 61.
Jane Riddell, 61. Picture: Funeral Guide

A West Yorkshire Police statement read: "Emergency services attended the address and found a woman and a man unresponsive inside.

"Both were pronounced deceased a short time later.

"Post mortem examinations determined Jane Riddell’s death was suspicious and a murder investigation was launched.

"Lee Scott Riddell’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

"The investigation is being carried out by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and enquiries are ongoing.

"However, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths."

Tributes have poured in for the 61-year-old mum, with her daughter Rachel describing her as a “devoted grandma.”

She said: "Mum. Where do I start...how do I speak about such an amazing women in a few words.

"Such a caring, thoughtful person - we will all be lost without you. I'd do anything to just have a single moment back.

"This definitely wasn't your time, and I can't believe you was just taken from us all in this way, it's unforgivable."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Tony Hudgell, a 10-year-old boy who had both legs amputated after being abused as a baby

'Don’t let them hurt another child': Tony Hudgell’s plea as abusive mum set to walk free

In the last month (Left to right) Cameron Bradford, 21, was detained in Munich, Charlotte May Lee, 21, was seized at Bandaranaike Airport in Sri Lanka, and Bella May Culley, 18, was arrested at Tbilisi International Airport in Georgia

Why are so many Brits getting locked up abroad? Man who spent 18 years in infamous Thai prison speaks out
Ms Zablocka came to the UK in 2009 from Poland and was living in the Normanton area of Derby, but lost contact with her family in August 2010

Woman charged with murder of Polish woman who disappeared 15 years ago as human remains found
A court sketch drawn from a video link shows Erin Patterson giving evidence in her own homicide trial at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria

Australian woman accused of killing three in ‘mushroom murders’ denies measuring out ‘fatal dose’
Madeleine McCann went missing while on holiday with her family in 2007. The latest search of the Algarve has proved fruitless

Madeleine McCann search ends after just three days as investigators seen packing up equipment
Schoolgirl, 12, charged with manslaughter over death of 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Teen sentenced to seven years for killing elderly dog walker as girl, 13, who filmed attack avoids jail

More UK News

See more More UK News

Hackers sent an abusive email to the boss of Marks & Spencer

M&S hackers 'sent abuse and ransom demand directly to CEO'

Adrian and Gillian Bayford

The UK’s 10 biggest EuroMillions wins - as a record £208 million is up for grabs tonight

The prize pot for the National Lottery EuroMillions is growing after no one claimed Tuesday's £199million prize - which was already a record-setting jackpot

UK ticket-holder could win record £208 million in Friday’s EuroMillions draw – bigger than Adele or Dua Lipa's fortunes
Robinson is presented with a a business card for the CEO of Hawksmoor and advised to contact the email address "if he has any questions".

Tommy Robinson 'kicked out' of London steakhouse after staff 'felt uncomfortable serving him'
Six water companies have been banned from paying bonuses to senior bosses, under new rules that come into force on Friday.

Six water companies including Thames Water banned from paying bonuses to bosses

Overflowing bins

Birmingham bin strikes could last until Christmas as workers vote to continue action over pay and jobs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News