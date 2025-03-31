Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Elizabeth Sweeney has been jailed for murdering Neil Jolly (right). Picture: COPFS/Police Scotland

By Flaminia Luck

A woman who beat a man to death using a kettle in a violent attack has been jailed for at least 18 years.

Elizabeth Sweeney, 36, denied murdering Neil Jolly, 49, at his flat in a high-rise in Aberdeen in June 2023.

Prosecutors said the dad-of-three had been repeatedly punched in the head and body, kicked on the head, and struck with a kettle, or unknown implement during a "prolonged and sustained assault".

He suffered 70 blunt force injuries to his head and neck, torso, arms and hands.

The judge likened the injuries to those from a high-impact road traffic collision or a fall from height.

Evidence also showed Sweeney had assaulted Mr Jolly at least twice in the two weeks or so before his death.

Dad-of-three Neil Jolly suffered 70 blunt force injuries in the attack. Picture: Police Scotland

Judge Andrew Miller also noted that Sweeney soaked Mr Jolly's body with water and tried to clean the blood from the bathroom of his flat and the kettle used to kill him.

She also waited four days to contact the emergency services about his death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"During the intervening weekend you did nothing to seek help for Neil Jolly or to allow his body to be recovered.

"Instead, you appear to have spent that weekend in much the same way as you might have spent any other weekend, apparently giving little, if any, thought to Neil Jolly’s fate or your part in it," the judge said.

Sweeney was jailed for 18 years. Picture: Facebook

Detective Inspector William Murdoch previously said: “Our thoughts are very much with Neil’s family and friends, as well as everyone else affected by his death.

“We are providing his family with support at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing.”

