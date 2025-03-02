Murder arrest made following death of man, 63, in Lewisham after pub disturbance

The Watch House pub, Lewisham. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

A man has been arrested after a 63-year-old died from injuries on Lewisham High Street, after a disturbance at a pub.

Police were called on Saturday evening to reports of an assault in Lewisham High Street.

Emergency services found a 63-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he later died. His family have been informed.

It's believed the man was assaulted following a disturbance at The Watch House pub.

A 42-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at a south London police station, said the Met Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Magee, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "This tragic incident happened in a busy part of south-east London. We would like to hear from anyone who was in Lewisham High Street or at The Watch House pub and has information about what happened.

"We have spent the night at the scene and there will be an increased police presence in the area today while we continue to gather evidence.

"I recognise the concern a crime of this nature causes. We have a suspect in custody, and based on the enquiries carried out so far, we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider community."

The Met Police are asking anyone with information that could assist the investigation team is asked to call 101. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.