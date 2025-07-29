Murder arrest after quadruple stabbing at London business leaves two dead and a third in a 'life-threatening' condition

29 July 2025, 13:36 | Updated: 29 July 2025, 13:38

A man sits on a step with a woman stood next to him.
Police officers at the scene in Long Lane, Southwark, south London, where four people were stabbed earlier today. A 58-year-old man died at the scene while three other men were taken to hospital, where one aged 27 has since died. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a quadruple stabbing at a London business left two men, aged 58 and 27, dead and a third in 'life-threatening condition'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 31-year-old from Hackney, east London, was arrested on Monday following an investigation led by Met detectives into the stabbing.

Police were called to reports of an assault at a business unit in south London, which took place at a business unit on Long Lane, Bermondsey.

A 58-year-old-man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 13:00 BST, with three others taken to hospital - including the 31-year-old suspect, who remains in a 'non-life-threatening condition'.

A 27-year-old man was later pronounced dead in hospital, with a third remaining in a 'life-threatening' condition.

The stabbing is understood to have taken place close to a consultancy firm named Prospira Global and housing provider named Trademark Homes.

The stabbing is understood to have taken place close to a consultancy firm named Prospira Global and housing provider named Trademark Homes.
The stabbing is understood to have taken place close to a consultancy firm named Prospira Global and housing provider named Trademark Homes. Picture: PA
Long Lane, Bermondsey
Long Lane, Bermondsey. Picture: Google

'Shocking incident'

A witness living in the area described the incident as a "shocking incident" and said they saw paramedics attending to a “clotheless man on the ground" following the stabbing.

A resident, who asked not to be named, told the PA news agency: "It's terrifying.'I walk past there all the time - it makes you feel really uneasy.

"You just don't expect something like this to happen on a normal weekday."

Labour MP Neil Coyle, who represents Bermondsey and Old Southwark, has described the stabbings as "truly awful", branding the attack "a targeted, isolated incident".

Street name sign, attached to a red brick wall, for Long Lane in the London Borough of Southwark, in the SE1 area of London
Street name sign, attached to a red brick wall, for Long Lane in the London Borough of Southwark, in the SE1 area of London. Picture: Alamy

Councillor Natasha Ennin, Southwark Council's cabinet member for community safety, said: “I’m horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of two men in our borough today. My heartfelt condolences go to their families and friends.

“Police have launched a murder investigation and have said this evening they do not believe the incident to be terrorism-related, and that there is no further risk to the public. If you can help police with information please call 101 or report online.

The stabbing is understood to have taken place close to a consultancy firm named Prospira Global and housing provider named Trademark Homes.
The stabbing is understood to have taken place close to a consultancy firm named Prospira Global and housing provider named Trademark Homes. Picture: PA

“There are extra police in the Long Lane area this evening and we will remain in close contact with police as they continue their investigation.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who leads policing for the area, said: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of this shocking incident.

“At this point, we do not believe it to be terrorism-related and there is no further risk to the public.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout today and I would encourage anyone with information to speak with officers or contact the Met by other means.”

A crime scene remains in place and officers continue to investigate the circumstances.

