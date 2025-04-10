Man, 38, charged with murder after 'popular' County Durham dad, 60, was 'shot through his front window'

10 April 2025, 06:06

Barry Dawson, 60, was killed after being shot through his front window, police have said
Barry Dawson, 60, was killed after being shot through his front window, police have said. Picture: Social media/provided

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 38-year-old man has been charged with murder after a "popular" 60-year-old father was shot through his front window in County Durham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barry Dawson was shot once at his home in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham, at around 5.20pm on Saturday.

Doorbell camera footage has emerged of the shooting in which two figures can be seen approaching his terraced home, one smashing the window and another, in a hood, firing once through the blinds, before the pair run off.

A man can then be heard shouting: "They've killed me dad."

The 38-year-year old man is due to appear in court later today.

Police also confirmed that a 35-year-old woman has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Footage shows moment gunman opens fire through house window in County Durham

Police confirmed a team of 35 detectives were working on the murder investigation following the dad's death.

A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in the hours that followed the shooting.

The dad's dying screams were captured on a neighbour’s home camera, which caught the horrific moment the crisp factor worker was shot through the window of his home.

After the gunman opened fire of the residential address, Mr Dawson’s son could be heard shouting "they shot my dad" as the attackers ran away.

The video, which has been circulated in local WhatsApp groups and across social media, shows two people approach the property at 5.17pm before opening fire and fleeing the scene.

'Frightening incident'

On Tuesday, Superintendent Peter Carr spoke to reporters outside Stanley Police Station, saying: "This is an extensive investigation.

"A 35-strong team of detectives from our major crime team are currently working around the clock, with support from armed response officers, specialist crime scene examiners, search teams, and neighbourhood officers.

"This was a frightening incident for those involved and those living nearby.

"I'd like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation while we work to establish exactly what has happened."

Barry Dawson
Barry Dawson was described by neighbours as a 'good bloke'. Picture: Facebook

Mr Carr said there will continue to be "significant police activity" in the area for some time.

He said: "We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a white Seat Arona registration NA24 OJK on the Saturday in the Stanley and Annfield Plain area.

"I'd also urge anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation and has not yet spoken to us, to please get in touch - either call us on 101 or approach an officer."

Read more: Tributes paid to 'thoroughly decent’ dad, 60, shot dead through window in broad daylight in County Durham

Read more: Two arrests made after man in 50s shot dead in broad daylight in County Durham

Police at the scene in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham
Mr Dawson's family are now being supported by specially trained officers, Durham Constabulary said. Picture: Alamy

'Popular'

"He was a popular man in the community, everybody knew him and he has a large family who are completely devastated by this," one neighbour said following his death.

Another friend said: "They’ve killed a good bloke who never did a thing to deserve it".

"The thought of it has left me sick to my stomach, especially after seeing the video of what happened."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident number 302 of April 5.

