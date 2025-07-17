Murder investigation launched after pensioners die in arson attack

South John Street in St Helens. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Two pensioners have died following a “sickening” arson attack on a home, police have said.

Peter Eric Greener, 77, died on Wednesday night, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, died on Thursday morning following the fire at the house on South John Street in St Helens on Tuesday, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

The force said a murder investigation had been launched.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service contacted police to report the fire at 12.40am on Tuesday and the couple were rescued from inside and taken to hospital for treatment, the spokesman said.

Blue and White POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS cordon tape (file.). Picture: Alamy

Following a joint investigation with the fire service, police said it was determined that an accelerant was used by a third party to start the fire “maliciously”.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, added: “This is a truly shocking incident and I’m sure that the community and everyone in Merseyside will be utterly appalled at what has happened.

“It’s difficult to comprehend how someone could deliberately start a fire while two elderly people are inside the home. It’s absolutely sickening, and we are determined to find the person or people responsible.

“An investigation is ongoing as we look to establish exactly why this has happened and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you live in this community and saw or heard something suspicious at any point during this evening, please let us know as a matter of urgency.

“Also, if you have CCTV or a smart doorbell, take the time to review any footage you have to see if you captured anything that could prove to be significant. Even if it appears to be a small detail, it could end up being vital to our inquiries.

“I would also ask that any drivers who have dashcam footage and were in the area of South John Street and Parr Street between midnight and 1am to contact us if you have captured anything significant.”

The police spokesman said part of the initial inquiries would be to establish why the fire was started.

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police by calling 101, quoting incident reference 25000580909, or through social media via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook at Merseyside Police Contact Centre.

Information can be given through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.