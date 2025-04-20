Murder investigation launched after woman, 45, stabbed to death in north London

A police van at the scene on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A murder investigation has been launched after a 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Enfield.

Police were called to an address in Ayley Croft, Enfield, at around 7pm on Saturday night following reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the 45-year-old woman suffering from serious stab wounds, with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also in attendance.

"Sadly, despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

The victim's next of kin has been informed, the force confirmed, with the family being supported by specialist officers.

"There have been no arrests at this early stage of the investigation," the Met said on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

"As our investigation continues there will be an increased police presence in the area, and a crime scene remains in place.

"We understand this will be very distressing to the local community and anyone who has concerns can speak to local officers.

“To aid us with our investigation, I would like to appeal to the public for information.

"We are particularly interested in talking to anyone who was driving through Ayley Croft between 1830hrs and 1930hrs that may have dashcam footage.

Murder investigation launched after woman, 45, stabbed to death in north London. Picture: Google

“To share footage or any other information, no matter how insignificant you believe it may be, please call 101, referencing CAD 5741/19APRIL.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, Borough Commander who oversees policing for Enfield, said:

“We understand the concern that this will cause local residents. Neighbourhood officers will be working alongside specialist officers in the coming days to progress the investigation and support the local community.

“Please contact officers if you have any information or any concerns.”