Murder investigation launched following fatal shooting in Stoke Newington

5 August 2025, 12:06

By Rebecca Henrys

A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal shooting in Stoke Newington on Tuesday morning.

Metropolitan Police were called at 00:18 on August 5 to Dynevor Road, N16, to reports of gunshots.

A man, aged 45, was found with gunshot injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination are yet to take place.

Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads policing for the area, said: "Our team of detectives and forensic specialists are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to the tragic death of this man.

"We understand this incident will cause concern within the Stoke Newington community, however we do believe this to be an isolated incident at this stage of the investigation with no wider risk to the general public.

"Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, along with a crime scene, as we carry out our enquiries. We thank them for their patience and co-operation at this time.

"We urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could assist us, to come forward as soon as possible."

Dynevor Road and parts of Stoke Newington High Street remain closed at this stage. Please avoid the area where possible.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

