Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in luxury building near US embassy

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found stabbed to death at a residential address in Vauxhall. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

A murder investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death at a luxury apartment building next to the US embassy in London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a residential address in Vauxhall just after 5.30am on Saturday.

The victim collapsed inside DAMAC Tower, which is part of the Nine Elms development, according to The Standard.

The 32-year-old victim was found to have suffered knife injuries and died, even though medical staff from the London Ambulance Service tended to the man.

A force spokesman said: "His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"A crime scene is in place while police investigate the circumstances."

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

Two men, aged 33 and 35, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Aytac Necati, who is leading the investigation, said: "Sadly, a man has lost his life in the most horrendous of circumstances. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

"We understand the effect this will have on the local community, and will ensure that officers are deployed on reassurance patrols to respond to any questions or concerns.

"Detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances of what happened."