Murder probe after 2016 London stabbing that left student paralysed and unable to speak

Jamel Boyce suffered massive brain damage after being stabbed in Clapham in 2016. Picture: Family handout

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died nearly six years after he was left blind, paralysed and unable to speak following a stabbing in south London.

Business student Jamel Boyce was severely injured after he was stabbed in a dispute in Clapham, south London, on October 14 2016, when he was aged just 17.

He suffered severe brain damage due to oxygen deprivation.

The Met Police said he died in a care home in Streatham Hill on 13 February this year.

A statement from Scotland Yard said: "Police were called at 05:34hrs on Sunday, 13 February following the death of a resident at a care home in Uffington Road, SE27.

"Officers attended and a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was subsequently identified at Jamel Boyce.His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"A post-mortem examination held on Wednesday, 16 February gave a provisional cause of death as a penetrating injury to the chest.

"The death is believed to be related to an incident that occurred in Triangle Place, SW4, on 14 October 2016, when Jamel was aged 17."

Attacker Tyrese Osei-Kofi was jailed for 10 years in 2018 after being found guilty of wounding Mr Boyce with intent.

Osei-Kofi was found not guilty of attempted murder.