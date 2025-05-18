Murder probe after man, 26, stabbed to death in north-west London

The victim was stabbed to death in Kingsbury Road, Kingsbury, north-west London. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in north-west London, police have said.

Officers were called to reports of an altercation in Kingsbury Road, Kingsbury, at 3.31am on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A 26-year-old man was later confirmed to have been taken to hospital with a stab wound and was pronounced dead shortly after, despite the best efforts of medical staff, the force added.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, while formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

No arrests have been made at this stage, police said on Sunday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our team of detectives and forensic specialists are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to the tragic death of a young man.

"We understand this incident will cause concern within the Kingsbury community, and we're grateful for their continued patience and co-operation.

"Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, along with a crime scene, as we carry out the early stages of our investigation."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist police has been urged to come forward as soon as possible.

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting reference: 1052/18May.

Information can also be provided anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Kingsbury Road, between Uphill Drive and Church Lane, remain closed while police have urged the public to avoid the area where possible.