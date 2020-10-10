Murder probe after man stabbed to death in east London

10 October 2020, 15:25

Police have launched a murder investigation
A murder investigation has been launched after a fatal stabbing in east London.

Police were called at 9.28pm on Friday to reports of an assault on Southdown Crescent in Ilford.

A man, understood to be in his 30s was found stabbed.

Police and paramedics provided first aid but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene around an hour later.

Police are working to contact the family of the deceased and the victim has not yet formally been identified.

A post-mortem examination will be held at a later date.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 7789/09Oct or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

