Breaking News

Murder probe after officer shot dead at Croydon police station

The officer was shot dead at Croydon custody centre (file picture). Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation is under way after an officer was shot dead at a police custody centre in south London.

Is is understood that a suspect being detained at Croydon custody centre shot the officer before turning the gun on himself just after 2am today.

The suspect, 23, is in critical condition in hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

The shooting happened at the Croydon Custody Centre in Windmill Lane. The officer was treated at the scene by officers and paramedics and he was rushed to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

A police officer was shot dead at a police station in London. Picture: PA

The officer died at hospital. The Metropolitan police is in the process of informing the officer's family.

No police firearms were discharged during the incident.

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances.

"My heart goes out to his family, direct colleagues and friends.“We are currently supporting his family and also have a dedicated team providing support to the officers and those in the custody centre who witnessed the shooting.

"When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities.

"Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we will provide further updates when we have them.

"We have referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who will lead an independent investigation. The MPS retain primacy of the murder investigation."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I am devastated by the news a Metropolitan Police officer has lost his life.

"I was informed of this tragic incident by the Commissioner this morning, and my heart goes out to the family of this brave officer, who has paid the ultimate price for helping to keep Londoners safe.

“My thoughts are also with his loved ones, friends and the entire Metropolitan Police family, who I know will be deeply mourning their colleague at this extremely difficult time.

“Tragic incidents like this are terrible reminders of the dangers our police officers face every single day they go into work to keep Londoners safe.

"They are the very best of us, and I remain in close contact with the Commissioner to offer her and the Met my ongoing support.”

Former Deputy Assistant Commissioner Rod Jarman told LBC: “We expect officers to be extremely brave and to act with the minimum of force possible.

“Everything is as proportionate as possible. If a person is acting very violently they will probably be searched in great detail. If someone is compliant there will probably be a less invasive search.

“Officers take a personal risk in order to protect society.

“I’m sure there will have been some sort of search. People tend to think every search finds everything and it doesn’t. If a gun is well concealed, some guns are surprisingly small.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty.

“My thoughts today are with his family, friends and policing colleagues in London and across the country.”

This story is being updated