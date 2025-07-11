Murder probe after pedestrian run over and killed by Tesla during ‘fight’ in north London

The car, described as a white Tesla, was driven into a pedestrian in a street in Hendon, north London. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was run over and killed by a Tesla in a street in north London.

Met officers were called to the scene of a fight between two people in Park Road, Hendon, at about 4pm on July 1.

Witnesses reported seeing weapons before a vehicle described as a white Tesla drove at a man, the force added.

The vehicle fled after the crash but was found shortly afterwards in nearby Mount Road.

Teslas have pedestrian collision detection but it can be manually overridden by the driver.

Shoaib Kochay, 22, was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service before he was rushed to hospital.

He died on Wednesday, prompting the Metropolitan Police to launch a murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Jon Moseling from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts are very much with Shoaib's friends and family at this sad time and our investigation continues at pace to piece together what happened and to bring those responsible for Shoaib's death to justice.

"We have been busy gathering footage and speaking to witnesses, but we are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who has not yet spoken to us, especially anyone who may have seen two white Teslas, licence plates BJ22EOT and BK72HHU, either before or after the incident.

"If you have dashcam footage of either vehicle from Tuesday July 1, please send it in via our incident page."

Detective chief superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing for the area, said: "I understand this incident is concerning, but we believe there is no wider threat to the public.

"My colleagues in the Specialist Crime Command are now carrying out a fast-paced and thorough investigation.

"We know that the area was busy at the time and there were multiple witnesses to the incident.

"I would encourage anyone who has not yet spoken to us, to get in touch and support our investigation."

Mr Kochay's family are being supported by specialist officers, the Met added.