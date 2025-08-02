Murder probe after teenager stabbed to death in ‘targeted attack’

2 August 2025, 14:17

Market Street, Bury
Murder probe after teenager stabbed to death in ‘targeted attack’. Picture: Google Maps

By Ella Bennett

A murder investigation is under way after a teenager was stabbed to death in Bury.

The 19-year-old man was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street in Bury, Greater Manchester.

He suffered several stab wounds and later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton, from Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said the victim’s family were being supported.

He added: “This incident will have shocked the community and distressed anyone who witnessed it, but we believe this was a targeted attack with no wider threat.

“We have several scenes in place with the investigation ongoing in order to identify and apprehend the offenders responsible.

“There will be officers in the area today and in the coming days as we are determined to bring the family the answers they deserve.

Police have urged anyone with information to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

