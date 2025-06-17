Man, 32, charged with murder after father-of-three shot dead outside silent disco

17 June 2025, 11:12

Leroy Mitchell
Leroy Mitchell. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a father of three who was shot as he left a silent disco.

Cimarron Dume-Gooden, 32, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of killing Leroy Mitchell and perverting the course of justice.

Mr Mitchell, 35, was killed in a car park in Birdhurst Road, Croydon, south London, just before 5am on October 2 2021.

He had been at a headphones party at a house in Birdhurst Road before his death.

Birdhurst Road
Birdhurst Road. Picture: Google Maps

Mr Mitchell's family paid tribute to his "beautiful soul" following his death.

"He cherished his family and friends. He was loved by so many people, and his death will be felt for a long time to come," they said in a statement.

"Leroy touched the hearts of everyone he met. Leroy had such a bright future ahead, seeing his children grow and blossom into strong, positive, independent adults.

"It's heart-wrenchingly difficult as a family to think this has been ripped away from us all. He will be missed terribly."

Mr Mitchell was set to start a job as a Royal Mail driver just days after he was killed.

