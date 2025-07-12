Man and teenage boy arrested on suspicion of murder after 52-year-old dies following 'argument'

12 July 2025, 18:16

Officers were called to a report of an 'argument' in Belle Vue Terrace in Malvern, Worcestershire.
Officers were called to a report of an 'argument' in Belle Vue Terrace in Malvern, Worcestershire. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a reported argument.

Emergency services arrived to find a man, aged-52, unconscious on the floor.

He was rushed to Worcestershire Royal Hospital, but was pronounced dead.

The alternation took place at around 12.45am on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder while the teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of the same offence and assault, West Mercia Police said.

Both suspects remain in custody.

Detective chief inspector Lee Holehouse said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly lost his life.

"This incident will no doubt concern the local community, and we can say that this is an isolated incident, and we have arrested two people who remain in our custody.

"Officers will remain at the scene, and you will see an increased police presence over the next few days as our investigation continues."

Mr Holehouse appealed to anyone with any information on the incident, including phone footage, dashcam, doorbell or CCTV from around the time.

