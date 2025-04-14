Murderer serving a life sentence 'killed by fellow inmate' at high-security British prison HMP Whitemoor

14 April 2025, 13:53 | Updated: 14 April 2025, 14:28

A prisoner serving a life sentence has been killed by a fellow inmate at HMP Whitemoor
A prisoner serving a life sentence has been killed by a fellow inmate at HMP Whitemoor.

By Shannon Cook

John Mansfield - who was serving a life sentence at HMP Whitemoor for murdering his elderly neighbour - has been killed by a fellow inmate.

Mansfield, 63, was attacked at HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire on Sunday, 13 April.

A 44-year-old inmate has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was serving a life sentence for the murder of 63-year-old neighbour Ann Alfanso, who he killed in 2007.

He reportedly stabbed Ms Alfono nearly '100 times' at her house in Manchester.

In 2014, Mansfield received another life sentence - after stabbing a fellow prisoner with a 'broken plate' in an argument during 'cooking chores'.

The news comes just days after Manchester Arena terrorist Hashem Abedi allegedly attacked three prison staff members at HMP Frankland - a Category A jail - with hot cooking oil and 'home-made weapons', according to the Prison Officers' Association (POA).

Mansfield had '75 previous convictions'.

The altercation reportedly happened inside HMP Whitemoor's close supervision centre.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Police are investigating the death of prisoner John Mansfield at HMP Whitemoor on Sunday 13 April. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time".

A judge reportedly called Mansfield a "violent" and "dangerous" man who "poses a considerable threat to the public".

Mansfield stabbed fellow inmate and rapist John Orme 'seven times' in his cell in 2014, according to The Mirror.

The Ministry of Justice will carry out a review after reports that Manchester terrorist Abedi attacked three prison officers on Saturday.

Abedi inflicted "life-threatening" injuries on the three officers on Saturday, according to the union.

At least one of the victims was a female police officer.

Regarding the attack, a Prison Service spokesperson said: "Three prison officers have been treated in hospital after an attack by a prisoner at HMP Frankland. Police are now investigating so it would be inappropriate to comment further.

"Violence in prison will not be tolerated, and we will always push for the strongest punishment for attacks on our hardworking staff".

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.50h today (12 April) to attend an incident at HM Prison Frankland in County Durham".

We dispatched two paramedic ambulance crews, a doctor in a rapid response vehicle, the air ambulance with a second doctor, a specialist paramedic, a Harzardous Area Response Team (HART) crew and a duty officer".

We treated three patients before conveying all to hospital by road. Two of the patients were accompanied by a doctor".

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “An investigation is underway following a serious assault which occurred at Frankland prison, Durham today. 

“Three victims were taken to hospital to be treated where two remain with serious injuries and a third has been discharged.  

“Enquiries are now ongoing.”

Abedi helped plan the Manchester Arena bombing, which was carried out by his brother Salman.

Some 22 people died, and over 1,000 were injured.

Hashem Abedi was jailed for life with a minimum of 55 years. Salman Abedi died in the attack.

Kitchen use has been suspended at HMP Frankland.

