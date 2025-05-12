Siblings guilty of murder after man, 21, stabbed to death in 'senseless' knife attack in broad daylight

12 May 2025, 19:35 | Updated: 12 May 2025, 20:04

Mya Marsh
Mya and Isaiah Marsh have both been found guilty of murdering a man in a knife attack. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Flaminia Luck

A bank worker and her brother have both been found guilty of murdering a 21-year-old man in a "frankly brutal" knife attack in a city street.

Mya Marsh, 23, was caught on film as she passed a knife to Isaiah Marsh during an attack on Minister Enfrence, who suffered more than 20 wounds to his body, arms, hands and head and died of his injuries nearby.

Birmingham Crown Court was told Mr Enfrence, aged 21, may have been attacked during an argument because Mya was kept waiting to buy cannabis or over a damaged bicycle.

Jurors deliberated for less than four hours on Monday before unanimously convicting the siblings of murder, after their trial was shown CCTV footage of Mr Enfrence being repeatedly stabbed in the Medway Grove area of Kings Norton, Birmingham, on November 5 last year.

Isaiah Marsh, 21, claimed he acted in self-defence, while his sister said she did not believe her brother would use the knife to stab the victim.

The defendants, both of Teviot Grove, Kings Norton, denied murder and manslaughter.

They will be sentenced on Thursday.

Minister Enfrence, 21, was fatally stabbed in Kings Norton, Birmingham, last year
Minister Enfrence, 21, was fatally stabbed in Kings Norton, Birmingham, last year. Picture: West Midlands Police

Jurors heard the stabbing took place just around the corner from the joint home of the defendants, who both knew Mr Enfrence as an "associate" and had had previous phone contact with him.

Opening the case against the pair at the start of the trial last month, prosecutor Jennifer Josephs KC said: "It is apparent that the two defendants knew Minister and knew him before the incident took place.

"There is no dispute as to who was there. Much of the CCTV comes from nearby houses."

Mya had chosen to arm herself with a kitchen knife, which she held in the street and could be seen brandishing while shouting, Ms Josephs said, while Mr Enfrence could be seen empty-handed.

The fatal attack took place in Teviot Grove, Kings Norton, Birmingham, near where the siblings lived
The fatal attack took place near Teviot Grove, Kings Norton, Birmingham, near where the siblings lived. Picture: Google

As well as alleging that the male defendant "grabbed" Mr Enfrence before he carried out a "frankly brutal" stabbing, Ms Josephs said of the female defendant: "She joins in, we say. She is on top of them and hands her brother, we say, a knife.

"This was, we say, an unprovoked, senseless and violent attack by the pair of them.

"As far as the prosecution are concerned, it might have been an argument about Mya being kept waiting by Minister. It seems Mya wanted to buy cannabis. It might have been an argument about a damaged bicycle."

After the killing, Ms Josephs said, Mya went to her workplace "as if nothing had happened" and slept at a different address in the evening, while Isaiah told police he had lost his phone when he handed himself in.

The male defendant left the dock and walked through a door towards the cells shortly after the verdicts were returned, while his sister stayed in court to listen to comments made by the judge to barristers.

Judge Simon Drew KC remanded both defendants in custody until sentencing on Thursday.

'Devastating impact'

Speaking after the guilty verdicts, Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt said: "Minister's murder has had a devastating impact on all who knew and loved him, especially his family.

"This was a brutal and cold-hearted attack in broad daylight.

"The vicious nature of the attack is highlighted by the number of wounds that Minister suffered.

"The callous nature from the two shown afterwards further highlighted the nonchalant attitude after taking the life of a man.

"Nothing will ever bring Minister back, but I hope that today's verdicts will provide a level of comfort to his family and loved ones."

