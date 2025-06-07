Mystery as body in vehicle near Gatwick Airport

7 June 2025, 10:42

Officers were called to Whittle Way in Northgate to reports a body was found.
Officers were called to Whittle Way in Northgate to reports a body was found. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A body has been found in a vehicle near Gatwick Airport, police say.

Officers were called to Whittle Way in Northgate, Crawley, at about 10.30pm after it emerged a body was found in a vehicle near an industrial estate.

A probe is ongoing as teams work determine the person's identity, Sussex Police have said.

The death is "not currently being treated as suspicious", the force added.

It said report will be prepared for the coroner.

The body was found near Gatwick Airport.
The body was found near Gatwick Airport. Picture: Alamy

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Whittle Way in Northgate, Crawley, at around 10.30am on Friday, 6 June, to reports of a body found in a vehicle.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the individual and establish the full circumstances of the situation."

Photos from the scene show forensic officers investigating with police cordons around the site.

No further information is available at this time.

The area reportedly remains cordoned off as teams continue to investigate.

