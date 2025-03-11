Nearly 2,000 dogs stolen across the UK last year, police say

Dog owners and their pet Rottweilers.
An estimated 1,808 dogs were stolen across the UK last year - with French bulldogs now the most likely breed to be taken, police figures have revealed.

Some 51 French bulldogs were stolen over the 12 months, an increase of 38% on 2023, analysis of Freedom of Information requests to UK police forces by Direct Line Pet Insurance shows.

French bulldogs can cost up to £5,000 when bought from a reputable breeder, meaning criminals can secure large sums of money for these animals by selling them on.

Rottweilers saw the highest rise in thefts - a 180% year-on-year increase, followed by Border collies, up from five stolen to 13, and Chihuahuas, rising from 14 thefts to 26.

Meanwhile, thefts of XL bullies have dropped by 49% following the ban on the breed introduced in England and Wales last February.

While the overall thefts figure is a 21% fall on 2023, only around one in five dogs (19%) were returned to their owners last year - one of the lowest levels in a decade of tracking by Direct Line Pet Insurance.

French Bulldog were the most popular stolen breed of dogs in the UK last year.
The Pet Abduction Act came into effect in May last year, making pet theft a criminal offence in England and Northern Ireland, punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine, or both. The reduction in thefts may be an early sign that the new law is having a positive impact, the insurer said.

Over the past 10 years, 23,430 dogs have been reported stolen to police, according to Freedom of Information requests, with 5,005 (21%) being returned.

Overall, dog theft has declined by more than a fifth (22%) in the past decade.

Despite the decline in reported thefts, 61% of owners say they are worried about the possibility of their dog being stolen - with 40% saying they would only ever walk their dog on a lead and 17% using a tracking device. Adam Burgin, head of Direct Line Pet Insurance, said: "As a nation of pet lovers we hope to continue the downward trend in the number of stolen dogs.

"Our research over the last decade has shown dog theft is a persistent issue and hopefully the Pet Abduction Act 2024 will encourage a change in criminal behaviour in the long-term.

"Those who have fallen victim to dog theft will know the intense stress and trauma that comes with having their beloved pet snatched away from them, often with no closure on knowing what happened to a member of their family."

Anne Maynard, whose female Jack Russell "Mouse" remains missing since she disappeared from Gerrards Cross golf course on December 3, 2023, said: "It's now over 15 months but it feels like yesterday. We can remember that awful day so clearly.

"We can't seem to move on. Who would think that this tiny little soul would have such an impact on our lives.

"Every day we suffer from heartache, guilt, depression and such a heavy sadness that never leaves us, it's the not knowing that makes us go over every scenario of what could've happened to her.

"We've had a huge poster campaign, sending out her picture right across the country, and we've set up her Facebook group 'Help find missing Mouse' which we encourage people to join as that one share could get our beautiful girl home to us.

"She's not sitting next to me so she's out there, somewhere. It's our silent life sentence, we'll never stop looking."

Beverley Cuddy, editor of Dogs Today magazine and patron of Stolen and Missing Pets Alliance, said: "We've seen some amazing re-unifications this year, for dogs that have been gone for many years.

"Dogs never ever forget their people and our video footage of them being reunited proves this. My heart aches for all those still waiting for that phone call that says their missing dog has been found.

"The market for stolen dogs is sadly still here and we have a role to play to continue making it much harder for crooks to monetise our best friends as breeding slaves. It's important to regularly check your dog's microchip data and make sure details are correct - it's something so often forgotten."

