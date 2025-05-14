Neo-Nazi extremists guilty of planning terror attacks

14 May 2025, 18:40

Brogan Stewart (left to right), Christopher Ringrose and Marco Pitzettu
Brogan Stewart (left to right), Christopher Ringrose and Marco Pitzettu. Picture: Counter Terrorism Policing North East

By Will Conroy

Three neo-Nazis who stockpiled weapons are facing "substantial" prison sentences after being found guilty of plotting terrorist attacks on targets, including a mosque.

Brogan Stewart, 25, Christopher Ringrose, 34, and Marco Pitzettu, 25, were convicted at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday and are due to be sentenced on 17 July.

During the nine-week trial, the court heard how more than 200 weapons, including crossbows, swords, and machetes, were found following raids on properties in Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire.

An almost completed 3D-printed semi-automatic firearm was also found, which counter-terror police said would have been a "lethal weapon".

The three men had discussed targets for harassment and attacks including mosques, Islamic education centres and synagogues.

The court heard how the group, who had never met in person and communicated online, were infiltrated by an undercover officer.

In chats via the Telegram social media platform, Stewart, the group's leader, detailed torturing victims such as "local imams".

The court heard how the group were also prepared for what they believed was an inevitable race war.

A Nazi flag was found in Brogan Stewart's bedroom
A Nazi flag was found in Brogan Stewart's bedroom. Picture: PA/Counter Terrorism Policing North East

Discussing the 3D-printed weapon, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter-Terrorism Policing North East, said: "If they took that 3D printed firearm onto the streets and discharged it, it would kill somebody.

"They are dangerous individuals, and they hated people, and that mix could have been absolutely fatal."

Meanwhile, Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Counter-Terrorism Division, said that the 3D-printed firearm "could have been used to devastating consequences" if it had been completed.

The three men were arrested after security services believed an attack could be imminent, despite the men claiming what they were discussing was "just harmless chat".

"These men had bonded over extreme racial prejudice. They idolised the Nazi regime, they glorified mass killing," Det Ch Supt James Dunkerley, said.

"They've physically amassed weapons, they've constructed a 3D-printed firearm and they were trying to identify potential targets.

"This was far more than fantasy. This was something that could have very easily moved into the real world."

Christopher Ringrose's 3D-printed firearm
Christopher Ringrose's 3D-printed firearm. Picture: PA/Counter Terrorism Policing North East

Stewart, Ringrose and Pitzettu were all found guilty of a charge of preparing acts of terrorism and charges of collecting information likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.

Ringrose was also convicted of manufacturing a prohibited weapon.

Pitzettu pleaded guilty to obtaining an illegal stun gun at a previous hearing.

The judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, told them: "You must all expect substantial custodial sentences."

