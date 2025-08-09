Breaking News

At least three injured as gunman opens fire near New York's Times Square

9 August 2025, 09:21 | Updated: 9 August 2025, 09:49

Times Square New York Lights Manhattan New York City
Times Square New York Lights Manhattan New York City. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

At least three people were injured in a shooting near Times Square in the centre of New York City on Saturday morning, police have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two men, aged 19 and 65, suffered gunshot wounds while an 18-year-old woman suffered a graze to her neck, a spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and remain in a stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody as the NYPD continues its investigation.

An NYPD cruiser in Manhattan.
An NYPD cruiser in Manhattan. Picture: Getty

One onlooker took to X to share footage of police and ambulance workers arriving on the scene.

Leeroy Johnson captioned the video: “Three people have been shot in the heart of Times Square.

“Bodies are on the ground, bullet holes pierce car windows. The chaos unfolded near a major tourist area. One suspect is in custody.”

He added he was “two cars in front of the car that got shot up”.

The shooting is believed to have taken place a block away from Times Square, close to the New York Hard Rock Cafe.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident outside Edgar Wood Academy in Heywood, Greater Manchester

Armed man 'acting suspiciously' outside school admits bringing array of weapons onto premises
Bhim Kohli

Police 'sat on information' that could've prevented fatal attack on pensioner, daughter claims
Zoe Watts

Ex-PCSO who had 'obsession' with weapons jailed after using 3D printer to make semi-automatic gun
Fans and visitors continue to stop and look at tributes left for Ozzy Osbourne after he passed away.

Man charged with theft of flowers from Ozzy Osbourne tribute in Birmingham city centre

Tube passengers tackle naked man who removed trousers and flashed young children

Moment tube passengers tackle naked man after he removes trousers and flashes young children
James Cartwright (left) who has been has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years for the rape and murder of his ex-fiance, Samantha Mickleburgh (right).

'Monster' who raped and murdered ex-fiancee at five-star hotel jailed for at least 28 years

More UK News

See more More UK News

Hundreds of arrests have been made as part of what the Government called a “week-long crackdown” on asylum seekers taking jobs for delivery firms.

Hundreds arrested in week-long crackdown on suspected illegal working

Police officers form a barrier in front of counter-protesters separating them from the Stand Up to Racism rally outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London, where asylum seekers are planned to be housed.

Arrests made as protests take place outside asylum hotels across UK

Four metro mayors have written to Yorkshire Water’s chair to express 'serious concerns' over reports of undisclosed extra pay to the chief executive via an offshore parent company.

Mayors warn Yorkshire Water of ‘serious concerns’ over undisclosed CEO pay

Counter-protesters to the Stand Up to Racism rally outside the Britannia International Hotel

Council leader urges protesters to act in a 'peaceful manner' amid concerns protests could be ‘hijacked by agitators'
Terminal One at Manchester Airport.

Man dies after plunging from roof of car park at Manchester Airport

The Metropolitan Police will deploy officers from other regions to form a “significant policing presence” in London as several protests are planned.

Met says it has the 'resources and processes' to deal with 'any eventuality' as numerous protests planned

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News