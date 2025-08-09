Breaking News

At least three injured as gunman opens fire near New York's Times Square

Times Square New York Lights Manhattan New York City. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

At least three people were injured in a shooting near Times Square in the centre of New York City on Saturday morning, police have said.

Two men, aged 19 and 65, suffered gunshot wounds while an 18-year-old woman suffered a graze to her neck, a spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and remain in a stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody as the NYPD continues its investigation.

An NYPD cruiser in Manhattan. Picture: Getty

One onlooker took to X to share footage of police and ambulance workers arriving on the scene.

Leeroy Johnson captioned the video: “Three people have been shot in the heart of Times Square.

“Bodies are on the ground, bullet holes pierce car windows. The chaos unfolded near a major tourist area. One suspect is in custody.”

He added he was “two cars in front of the car that got shot up”.

The shooting is believed to have taken place a block away from Times Square, close to the New York Hard Rock Cafe.

This is a breaking story, more follows...