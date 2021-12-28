Man charged with murder after young woman's body found in London on Boxing Day

28 December 2021, 09:45

A woman's body was found in east London on Boxing Day.
A woman's body was found in east London on Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a young woman was found in east London on Boxing Day.

Yahya Aboukar, 26, will appear in court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Kirsty Louise Ashley in Newham, east London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Earlham Grove in Newham at just before midday on Boxing Day following concerns over the welfare of a resident.

Inside the property they found the body of a 29-year-old woman who had suffered serious injuries.

Next of kin have been informed and formal identification has taken place, with the deceased confirmed by police as Kirsty Louise Ashley.

A post-mortem examination took place on Monday, 27 December at East Ham Mortuary and gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

The man charged and the deceased were known to each other, police said.

Aboukar, of Earlham Grove, E7 will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 28 December charged with murder.

