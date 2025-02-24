Teenager who admitted killing his mother and siblings in Luton flat was planning a school shooting, police reveal

Prosper pleaded guilty to all six charges at Luton Crown Court. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A young man who murdered his mother and siblings in their flat in a shotgun triple killing was planning a school shooting, police have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nicholas Prosper, 19, pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court to the murders of his mother, Juliana Falcon, 48, and his siblings, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, in September last year in Luton.

Prosper, of Leabank in Luton, pleaded guilty to three counts of murder at Luton Crown Court on Monday.

Police later revealed he was planning a school shooting and had armed himself with a shotgun and at least 30 cartridges.

After he killed his mother, brother and sister with shotgun blasts to the head, police said he planned to commit a shooting at a local school, but was arrested before he could carry it out.

Officers found the shotgun hidden in bushes near to the crime scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "This was a truly tragic and shocking case in which three innocent members of the same family have been brutally killed by their son and brother.

"No words can fully describe the tragedy their loved ones have experienced, and our thoughts continue to be with them at this difficult time. We are pleased that Prosper has pleaded guilty and will not put his family through the pain of a trial, and that he will soon face a significant jail sentence.

"What was subsequently uncovered during our investigation left no doubt as to his intentions to carry out an attack at a school, but fortunately Prosper was apprehended before he could cause any further harm."

Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy said: "We understand the deep shock this case will have on people within Luton and across the country.

"Juliana, Kyle and Giselle were brutally murdered in their home by someone intent on causing the maximum harm and distress on not only his family, but to the wider community.

"We are extremely grateful to our officers who stopped him and prevented him from going through with his plans to target a school.

"We are working closely alongside Luton Borough Council to engage with schools in Luton to provide support, assistance and guidance to both schools and parents."

Juliana Falcon, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, were killed. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Read more: MP Mike Amesbury jailed for 10 weeks for punching man in street in 'unprovoked drunken' assault

Prosper also pleaded guilty to purchasing or acquiring a shotgun without a certificate, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and possessing an article with a blade or point.

Police at the scene in Luton where the family members were killed. Picture: Alamy

Judge Michael Simon told the defendant his sentencing will take place on March 5 and remanded him into custody.

Police rushed to the flat at around 5.30am.

All three victims died from gunshot wounds to the head, an inquest heard. After the shooting, police said they recovered a firearm during searches close to the scene.

Det Supt Rob Hall, from the region's major crime unit, previously described the scene officers faced in the flat as “awful circumstances”.

After his guilty pleas, Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said: "First and foremost, we must remember the three innocent victims of these senseless murders. Our thoughts and prayers are very much with them today, along with their family, friends and the wider community who are still deeply impacted by what happened last year.

"The revelation that the perpetrator had plans to cause further harm in one of our schools is extremely shocking, distressing and upsetting; and we don’t underestimate the emotional difficulty this news will have on children, staff, parents and carers across our school community.

"Our schools have robust systems in place to keep children safe and security is constantly reviewed and monitored. Just recently we asked our schools to further review security and for increased vigilance following the incident in a school in Sheffield. We will be asking schools to further review security measures in light of what came out in court today.

"On behalf of the town I would like to thank and praise the excellent work of Bedfordshire Police for apprehending the perpetrator before he attempted to cause more harm. However, we know this case will be unsettling for parents which is why the council is working with schools to put support in place in our schools to anyone who needs it."