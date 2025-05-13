Nick Ferrari fumes after his brand new £60,000 jeep stolen from outside his home

13 May 2025, 14:53

Nick Ferrari had his brand new Jeep Wrangler stolen from his driveway
Nick Ferrari had his brand new Jeep Wrangler stolen from his driveway. Picture: LBC

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari has fallen victim to a gang of car thieves who stole his brand new Jeep Wrangler from his driveway.

Nick left home at around 5pm yesterday and returned the next day to find the black Jeep Wrangler Overland 4x4, reg RX21 KRG, worth around £60,000, had been stolen.

He fears the car may have been stolen by a gang of so-called ‘keyless’ car thieves using a relay device to fool the car’s computer into thinking the key is nearby.

The car shortly before it was stolen
The car shortly before it was stolen. Picture: LBC

Nick said: “As someone once sang, I love driving in my car… I really did. I’d be immensely grateful if anyone who has information could help.”

Anyone with information about the car’s whereabouts can contact crime@LBC.co.uk.

After finding out his car had been stolen, Nick immediately contacted police.

LBC has contacted the Metropolitan police for the latest details on the investigation.

The top 10 most stolen cars in the UK last year:

1 Ford Fiesta: 4,446 stolen

2 Volkswagen Golf: 1,731 stolen

3 Ford Focus: 1,700 stolen

4 Toyota RAV4: 1,260 stolen

5 BMW 3 Series: 1,371 stolen

6 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 1,123 stolen

7 Range Rover Evoque: 1,087 stolen

8 Nissan Juke: 1,027 stolen

9 Vauxhall Corsa: 870 stolen

10 Land Rover Discovery: 533 stolen

