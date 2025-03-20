Nicola Sturgeon cleared in SNP finance probe, as estranged husband appears in court on embezzlement charge

File photo dated 12/12/19 of the then SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Nicola Sturgeon has been cleared in an SNP finance probe, on the same day as her estranged husband Peter Murrell appeared in court on an embezzlement charge.

Murrell was arrested in 2023 in relation to a police probe into the SNP's finances.

He was later re-arrested and charged in connection with the alleged embezzlement of party funds.

The 60-year-old was charged with embezzlement when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and granted bail.

He has separated from Scottish former first minister Ms Sturgeon, who announced earlier this year that the couple have "decided to end" their marriage.

Police Scotland searched Murrell’s home near Glasgow, which he shares with Ms Sturgeon, in April 2023.

Ms Sturgeon, who resigned as First Minister and SNP leader in February 2023, was arrested two months after her husband.

The former party treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested.

Both Ms Sturgeon and Mr Beattie were released without charge. Police confirmed on Thursday that they are not being charged.

File photo dated 04/09/17 of the then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell. Picture: Alamy

The probe, known as Operation Branchform, was launched in May 2021 and looked at how money raised as part of a 'referendum appeal' was used.

It came after accounts for the SNP showed less than £100,000 in the bank in 2019, despite the party receiving £600,000 in donations.

A new officer was understood to have been appointed to oversee the operation earlier this month in a bid to run a "fresh pair of eyes" over it before an official report is submitted.