Nine arrested after group allegedly celebrated Hitler’s birthday at Oldham pub

By Shannon Cook

Nine people have been arrested as part of an investigation into a group who allegedly celebrated Hitler’s birthday with Nazi memorabilia at a pub in Oldham, police said.

They were arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of Section 18 Public Order Act offences, which include displaying written material that is threatening, abusive or insulting, intended to stir up racial hatred, according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The pub where the alleged celebration took place is in Royton, Greater Manchester, the force said.

After extensive inquiries, officers attended addresses in Rochdale, Bolton, Trafford, Stockport and Southport and recovered imitation firearms, weapons including swords and a crossbow, and Nazi memorabilia and materials.

Police said they have been in contact with Counter Terrorism Policing North West, which has offered advice on some of the materials that have been seized.

Explosive ordnance disposal were also deployed following the recovery of a suspected grenade at a property in Bolton.

The item has since been declared safe and there is no risk to the wider public, police said.

Scenes remain in place while officers continue to search the addresses, the force added on Wednesday evening.

Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said: “It’s important that all avenues are explored to establish the extent of the criminal offences which have been committed, and whilst our investigation is still in its early stages, we do not believe there to be a risk to the wider public.

“This group clearly has a deep fascination with ideas that we know are unsettling for communities across Greater Manchester.

“We must take action when concerns are raised, and where weapons are suspected, to ensure people are free to live without fear of intimidation or harm.

“Public safety is at the forefront of our investigation, and as always, we ask that you remain vigilant, and if you have any information or concerns, then to contact us.”