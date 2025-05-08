Nine arrested after group allegedly celebrated Hitler’s birthday at Oldham pub

8 May 2025, 02:29

Nine arrested after group allegedly celebrated Hitler’s birthday at Oldham pub
Nine arrested after group allegedly celebrated Hitler’s birthday at Oldham pub. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Nine people have been arrested as part of an investigation into a group who allegedly celebrated Hitler’s birthday with Nazi memorabilia at a pub in Oldham, police said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They were arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of Section 18 Public Order Act offences, which include displaying written material that is threatening, abusive or insulting, intended to stir up racial hatred, according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The pub where the alleged celebration took place is in Royton, Greater Manchester, the force said.

After extensive inquiries, officers attended addresses in Rochdale, Bolton, Trafford, Stockport and Southport and recovered imitation firearms, weapons including swords and a crossbow, and Nazi memorabilia and materials.

Police said they have been in contact with Counter Terrorism Policing North West, which has offered advice on some of the materials that have been seized.

Explosive ordnance disposal were also deployed following the recovery of a suspected grenade at a property in Bolton.

The item has since been declared safe and there is no risk to the wider public, police said.

Scenes remain in place while officers continue to search the addresses, the force added on Wednesday evening.

Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said: “It’s important that all avenues are explored to establish the extent of the criminal offences which have been committed, and whilst our investigation is still in its early stages, we do not believe there to be a risk to the wider public.

Read more: Royal Marine guarding UK's nuclear weapons investigated over alleged neo-Nazi links

Read more: Tate Britain to return painting to family of Jewish Belgian art collector looted from home during Nazi occupation

“This group clearly has a deep fascination with ideas that we know are unsettling for communities across Greater Manchester.

“We must take action when concerns are raised, and where weapons are suspected, to ensure people are free to live without fear of intimidation or harm.

“Public safety is at the forefront of our investigation, and as always, we ask that you remain vigilant, and if you have any information or concerns, then to contact us.”

Caller Andrew compares Reform's idea of 'moral education' to Nazi Germany

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The victims arenamed as Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71

Man whose body found in suitcase ‘raped and blackmailed teenager’

The woman's body was found at San Andres beach, Gran Canaria

Woman's dismembered body found on beach in Gran Canaria - as bar owner arrested

Kim Hall

British 'drugs mule' tried to trick ICE into deporting her after £15m cocaine bust at US airport
Madeleine McCann (l) and suspect Christian Brueckner (r), who has been cleared of unrelated sex crimes

Hard drive of Christian Brueckner's 'sick' pictures could reveal new piece in Madeleine McCann's disappearance
A UK-based spy ring passed secrets to Russia for nearly three years, endangering the national interest and putting "many lives at risk", a court has heard.

Six Bulgarian nationals facing years behind bars for part in Russian spy ring run from UK seaside guesthouse
Young inmate looks out of the window of the Young Offenders Institution attached to Norwich Prison

Judges will be able to hand punishments to criminals who refuse to attend sentencing hearings in new powers

More UK News

See more More UK News

Pupils at Williamwood High School sit prelim exams in Glasgow, Scotland.

Pupils in poorest UK areas being ‘locked out’ of key A-Level subjects due to teacher shortage, charity says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting in Rome

'This isn’t just history': Starmer links VE Day to Ukraine fight for freedom as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues
Home Office Designates Altrincham Hotel As Temporary Housing For Asylum Seekers

Asylum hotel cost 'triples to £4 million a day' as EU rejects UK's call for help in tackling small boats
Workers in the rail and sections hot end rolling mill at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

British Steel begins recruitment drive for first time since Government rescue as it prepares to ramp up production
London Greggs branch forced to put D-locks on drinks fridge to halt shoplifting incidents

London Greggs branch forced to put D-locks on drinks fridge to halt shoplifting incidents

Edinburgh school introduces Scotland’s first phone ban

Edinburgh school introduces Scotland’s first phone ban and makes pupils lock away their phones in pouches

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News