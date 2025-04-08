Norwegian teenager arrested after being caught with guns in Yorkshire hotel room

Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 18, was arrested in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A Norwegian teenager is being investigated by counter-terrorism police after he was allegedly caught with two guns in a hotel room in Huddersfield.

Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 18, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and having a firearm and ammunition on March 19, two days after arriving in the UK from Norway.

Specialist firearms officers from West Yorkshire Police who had gone to the hotel to arrest the defendant also seized what are believed to be two firearms and a quantity of ammunition from his room.

The firearms are alleged to be a black Luger 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a revolver.

Natland was charged with possession of two prohibited firearms and having ammunition without a firearm certificate.

Scotland Yard said that due to ongoing lines of inquiry - including a number of international inquiries - the investigation was being dealt with by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing.

However, the case is not being treated as terrorist-related at this time, a spokesperson for the Met Police said on Tuesday.

The investigation is being supported by colleagues with North East Counter Terrorism Policing and West Yorkshire Police.

The defendant, who is in custody, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.