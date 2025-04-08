Norwegian teenager arrested after being caught with guns in Yorkshire hotel room

8 April 2025, 19:07 | Updated: 8 April 2025, 19:11

Close up of a Police logo on a police officers uniform in Leeds,WEst Yorkshire,UK
Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 18, was arrested in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A Norwegian teenager is being investigated by counter-terrorism police after he was allegedly caught with two guns in a hotel room in Huddersfield.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 18, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and having a firearm and ammunition on March 19, two days after arriving in the UK from Norway.

Specialist firearms officers from West Yorkshire Police who had gone to the hotel to arrest the defendant also seized what are believed to be two firearms and a quantity of ammunition from his room.

The firearms are alleged to be a black Luger 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a revolver.

West Yorkshire Police, Bradford South Station signage, sign.
Johannes Kongsnes Natland, 18, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and having a firearm and ammunition. Picture: Alamy

Natland was charged with possession of two prohibited firearms and having ammunition without a firearm certificate.

Scotland Yard said that due to ongoing lines of inquiry - including a number of international inquiries - the investigation was being dealt with by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing.

However, the case is not being treated as terrorist-related at this time, a spokesperson for the Met Police said on Tuesday.

Read more: Boy, 15, and girl, 13, guilty of manslaughter following the death of Leicester dog walker Bhim Kohli

Read more: 'Jealous and controlling husband' who tried to cut wife's head off before leaving her to bleed to death jailed for life

The investigation is being supported by colleagues with North East Counter Terrorism Policing and West Yorkshire Police.

The defendant, who is in custody, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Boy, 15, and girl, 13, guilty of manslaughter following the death of Leicester pensioner Bhim Kohli

Bhim Kohli's teenage killers 'humiliated' pensioner in 'brutal and cruel' attack, says heartbroken daughter
Wahib

'Jealous and controlling husband' who tried to cut wife's head off before leaving her to bleed to death jailed for life
XL Bullies Being Walked On Private Land After Ban

XL Bully mauled two people after being ordered to ‘kill’ by owner as victims left with 'horrific injuries'
Kerri Pegg, former governor of HMP Kirkham,

Prison governor guilty of misconduct after relationship with drug boss 'Jesse Pinkman' who gifted her £12k Mercedes
Ahmad Mamdouh Al Ibrahim was fatally stabbed in Huddersfield

Boy, 16, fatally stabbed in Huddersfield was refugee who fled Syria and dreamed of becoming doctor
New Scotland Yard

Serving Met Police officer charged with four counts of rape

More UK News

See more More UK News

Ashbourne Derbyshire England UK.

Two dead after aircraft crash in Derbyshire, as police tell public to avoid the area

Westfield Stratford City shopping center, London England United Kingdom UK

Two teenage boys charged after seat thrown from third floor of Westfield shopping centre

a new 'Certificate of Baby Loss' for parents who experienced a loss of pregnancy before 24 weeks.

Campaigners 'deeply moved' by baby loss certificate scheme - as more than 100,000 issued since service started
Pregnancy

Diabetes during pregnancy linked to increased risk of disorders like autism and ADHD in children, study suggests
Just 3% of England’s local road network received any form of maintenance in the 2023/24 financial year, new analysis shows

Only 3% of local road network received maintenance in the last year

Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were rejected from entering Israel

Israel's decision to bar two MPs from entering country 'smacks of racism', claims MP

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News