Man found guilty of murdering mother in front of her daughter at Notting Hill Carnival

9 April 2025, 15:09 | Updated: 9 April 2025, 15:20

Cher Maximen, 32, was stabbed while at the Notting Hill Carnival with her young child
Cher Maximen, 32, was stabbed while at the Notting Hill Carnival with her young child. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been found guilty of murdering a mother in front of her daughter at Notting Hill Carnival last summer.

Shakeil Thibou, 20, was convicted at the Old Bailey of murdering Cher Maximen.

He stabbed her in front of her three-year-old daughter during the carnival's family day on August 25.

Ms Maximen had been trying to intervene in a fight which had broken out at the west London festival.

Thibou lunged at her with a zombie knife, stabbing her groin and giving her a 12cm-deep knife wound, causing massive blood loss.

Ms Maximen died six days later in hospital.

Read more: ‘Monster’ who beat top chef to death near Notting Hill Carnival before going clubbing guilty of murder

Read more: Family pay tribute to 'beautiful' mother, 32, after model's fatal stabbing in front of daughter, 3, at Notting Hill Carnival

There was a lot of violence at Notting Hill Carnival last year
There was a lot of violence at Notting Hill Carnival last year. Picture: Alamy

Ms Maximen's grieving family paid emotional tribute after she was killed, saying: “Cher was beautiful inside and out. She has a lot of family and has many friends.

“She was a good mother and protector of family and close friends.”

Ms Maximen was one of two people murdered in last year's carnival, alongside Mussie Imnetu, who was killed by Omar Wilson.

Over 330 arrests were made at the carnival last year, which was the highest level since 2019. Eight people were stabbed. There was also one incident involving a corrosive substance.

Police confiscated three guns - two at the carnival itself and one during a vehicle stop in Harrow where people were driving to the event.

More follows.

