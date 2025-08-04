Two men accused of 'kidnapping, strangling and raping' 12-year-old girl in UK town

Nuneaton town centre in Warwickshire, England. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Two men have been charged after the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, has been accused of sexually assaulting the child in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on July 22.

Mohammad Kabir, also 23, has been charged with aiding and abetting rape, alongside the strangulation of the girl.

Following the alleged attack, local residents have called on the police to provide more information about the accused.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "Once someone is charged with an offence, we follow national guidance.

"This guidance does not include sharing ethnicity or immigration status."

They added: "We work to hold offenders to account and will always do everything in our power to present a robust case to the courts and protect the integrity of court proceedings."

The alleged attack took place on Cheverel Street in Nuneaton between 8:30pm and 9:45pm on Tuesday, July 22.

CCTV footage appears to show a man walking towards the scene where the alleged incident took place.

Mr Kabir was arrested in Nuneaton on July 31 and appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ on August 1.

Both defendants will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on 26 August.

Warwickshire Police said: "There's been some questions about what we do and don't release as part of a high-profile investigation such as this.

"Following the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton on Tuesday 22 July we started an immediate and fast-moving investigation."

The spokesperson added: "When something significant happens, we brief these partners and local elected officials on the circumstances of the crime, the investigation, the work being undertaken to arrest those responsible and how local people and partners can help a concerned community.

"Where relevant, sensitive information around locations, details of the crime and policing activity to catch offenders can be shared, with a warning that this is sensitive or confidential information and disclosure by those being briefed could affect future court hearings."We work to hold offenders to account and will always do everything in our power to present a robust case to the courts and protect the integrity of court proceedings."