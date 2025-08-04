Two men accused of 'kidnapping, strangling and raping' 12-year-old girl in UK town

4 August 2025, 08:12

Nuneaton town centre in Warwickshire, England.
Nuneaton town centre in Warwickshire, England. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Two men have been charged after the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, has been accused of sexually assaulting the child in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on July 22.

Mohammad Kabir, also 23, has been charged with aiding and abetting rape, alongside the strangulation of the girl.

Following the alleged attack, local residents have called on the police to provide more information about the accused.

Read more: Two men charged following anti-immigration protests outside Epping hotel - bringing total charge count to 11

Warwickshire Police
Warwickshire Police. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "Once someone is charged with an offence, we follow national guidance.

"This guidance does not include sharing ethnicity or immigration status."

They added: "We work to hold offenders to account and will always do everything in our power to present a robust case to the courts and protect the integrity of court proceedings."

The alleged attack took place on Cheverel Street in Nuneaton between 8:30pm and 9:45pm on Tuesday, July 22.

CCTV footage appears to show a man walking towards the scene where the alleged incident took place.

Mr Kabir was arrested in Nuneaton on July 31 and appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ on August 1.

Both defendants will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on 26 August.

Warwickshire Police said: "There's been some questions about what we do and don't release as part of a high-profile investigation such as this.

"Following the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton on Tuesday 22 July we started an immediate and fast-moving investigation."

The spokesperson added: "When something significant happens, we brief these partners and local elected officials on the circumstances of the crime, the investigation, the work being undertaken to arrest those responsible and how local people and partners can help a concerned community.

"Where relevant, sensitive information around locations, details of the crime and policing activity to catch offenders can be shared, with a warning that this is sensitive or confidential information and disclosure by those being briefed could affect future court hearings."We work to hold offenders to account and will always do everything in our power to present a robust case to the courts and protect the integrity of court proceedings."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy arrested on suspected firearms charge during LA traffic stop

Police officers patrol the Bell Hotel in Epping, near London on July 27

Two men charged following anti-immigration protests outside Epping hotel - bringing total charge count to 11
A fifth person has been charged by counter-terrorism police after aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in June.

Fifth person charged by counter-terrorism police over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton
Police hunt naked man filmed walking down street wearing only black gimp mask and trainers

Police hunt naked man filmed walking down street wearing only black gimp mask and trainers

A Watford FC diversity officer told railway workers to 'go back to your country, you bloody Indians' during a violent confrontation, a court has heard.

Watford FC diversity officer who screamed 'go back to your country' at railway staff convicted of assault
Robert Brown

Man found dead on bench beside canal footpath in Northampton named by police

More UK News

See more More UK News

Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.

Palestine Action supporters 'plan to overwhelm the police' with upcoming demonstration

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach

Desperate search underway for Brit woman who 'vanished from Greek beach' while her husband slept
People during a protest on Sunday near the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London where asylum seekers are planned to be housed

Man arrested after thugs hijack mums' peaceful 'pink protest' outside Canary Wharf asylum hotel
Oasis fans at Wembley Stadium during the band's UK tour

Oasis 'shocked and saddened' after fan dies 'plunging from balcony' at Wembley Stadium gig

Resident doctors, members of the British Medical Association (BMA) trade union, form a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital

BMA hits back after NHS says less than a third of resident doctors joined strike

Palestinian women wait with their sick children for medical care in an overcrowded clinic in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehand Alshrafi)

Hundreds of sick Gazan children to be evacuated to UK and treated by the NHS

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News