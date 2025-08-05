Police deny 'cover up' claims after Reform councillor demands release of immigration status of rape suspects

Council leader George Finch has called for the immigration status to be released of two rape suspects. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A police force at the centre of a controversy have denied accusations of a “cover up” following the alleged kidnap and rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Two men, Ahmad Mulakhil and Mohammad Kabir, both aged 23, have been charged in connection with the attack, which took place on July 22.

The row erupted after George Finch, the 19-year-old leader of Warwickshire County Council and Reform UK councillor, wrote a letter alleging the suspects were asylum seekers.

He also urged the Home Secretary and Warwickshire Police to release the men's immigration status, a move that would break with standard national guidance.

In response to this, Warwickshire Police have denied any suggestion of a cover up and made public their letter responding to Cllr Finch's claims.

In a lengthy statement released on Tuesday, Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith said: “The immigration status of Ahmad Mulakhil and Mohammad Kabir is now public knowledge, having been placed into the public domain by yourself.

Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith has denied claims of a "cover up". Picture: Warwickshire Police

"In light of that, I have asked the Home Office to confirm the full immigration status of Ahmad Mulakhil and Mohammad Kabir as per the information we shared with the Crown Prosecution Service and the Courts as part of this case.”

The Chief Constable stated “Warwickshire Police did not and will not cover up such criminality.

“As I confirmed to you when we spoke for the first time on Thursday 31 July, in events such as these it is good practice for police forces to work closely with partner agencies in order that we can collectively protect our communities.”

Read more: Foreign governments warning their citizens about visiting Britain amid soaring crime levels

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder in connection to 'knife attack' outside supermarket

The force reiterated to Cllr Finch their primary focus remains on supporting the victim and identifying those responsible.

Mr Franklin-Smith also stressed current guidance on the disclosure of immigration status is “under review”.

“I am not responsible for matters of UK immigration policy and I will therefore leave the Home Office to respond to you on those specific matters.”

Nick Ferrari is joined by Yvette Cooper | Watch in full

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari earlier today, Yvette Cooper called on local police forces to be more transparent with the public when dealing with offences committed by foreign nationals.

“We want to see greater transparency. We think it's important,” Ms Cooper said.

The attack occurred on Cheverel Street in Nuneaton between 8:30pm and 9:45pm on July 22.

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was arrested on July 26 and charged the next day with rape, according to Warwickshire Police.

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court on July 28 and has been remanded in custody.

Mohammad Kabir was arrested on July 31 and charged with kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13 and appeared before magistrates in the city on Saturday.

Both defendants are scheduled to appear at Warwick Crown Court on August 26.

The alleged attack happened on Cheverel Street, Nuneaton. Picture: Google

It comes following unrest in Epping, Essex following a series of protests outside the Bell Hotel last month.

Tensions began after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Gerberslasie denies sexual assault and is due to stand trial later this month.

Up until today, nine charges had been brought by the force against various individuals involved in the unrest outside the hotel.