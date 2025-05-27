Nurse, 29, struck off for filming fifty men - including young child, through hole in Asda toilet cubicle

27 May 2025, 07:23

ASDA Trolly Park and Empty Car Park in West Swindon
ASDA Trolly Park and Empty Car Park in West Swindon. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A nurse has been struck off the register after filming people through a hole in the cubicle wall in an Asda toilet.

Pheddie Delos Reyes, who has been a registered nurse since 2019, was convicted of two counts of voyeurism and one count of making an indecent image of a child.

Wiltshire Police were called on July 18 2023 after a customer at an Asda in Swindon reported he had been filmed while urinating, according to a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) tribunal panel judgment.

Officers arrested Delos Reyes before informing the Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust where he was working.

CCTV from Asda showed Delos Reyes arrived at the store at about 6pm and headed straight to the men's toilets, where he remained for nearly three hours, the panel said.

SWINDON, UK - MAY 11, 2021: ASDA Trolly Park and Empty Car Park in West Swindon
SWINDON, UK - MAY 11, 2021: ASDA Trolly Park and Empty Car Park in West Swindon. Picture: Alamy

The footage recorded around fifty males, including adults and children, going into the toilets over that time, where the urinals were out of order and only one cubicle, the one not occupied by Delos Reyes, was available.

Officers seized his devices and found several videos on one of his phones showing several men urinating in the toilet, filmed through a hole in the wall.

Police also found a video of a child urinating.

Delos Reyes was charged with and pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism and one count of making an indecent image of a child, at two separate court appearances at Swindon Magistrates' Court.

He was sentenced in June last year to a suspended jail term.

The NMC panel found that his fitness to practise was impaired, deciding the public would be "shocked" if they did not make the finding "given the severity of the convictions".

NHS staff employee badge
NHS staff employee badge. Picture: Alamy

"The panel finds that Mr Delos Reyes' convictions, although they occurred outside of clinical practice, demonstrate a significant attitudinal concern which meant he was liable in the future to act so as to put patients at unwarranted risk of harm," they said.

The panel added that he had indicated "some remorse" but he had a "limited understanding" of the impact of his offending.

"The conduct, as highlighted by the facts found proved, was a significant departure from the standards expected of a registered nurse," they continued.

"The panel determined that the serious breach of the fundamental tenets of the profession evidenced by Mr Delos Reyes's actions is fundamentally incompatible with Mr Delos Reyes remaining on the register."

They imposed an interim suspension order against Delos Reyes for 18 months to cover a potential appeal period.

