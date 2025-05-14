Nursery staff member arrested on suspicion of sexual assault as Ofsted closes site

14 May 2025, 13:33 | Updated: 14 May 2025, 13:35

Child First nursery in Moulton, Northamptonshire.
Child First nursery in Moulton, Northamptonshire. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

Ofsted has closed a nursery with immediate effect after a staff member was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Child First nursery in Moulton, Northamptonshire shut the school on May 8 after an incident was reported.

A member of staff at the site has been detained by police, who have launched a probe into the allegation.

Ofsted, the schools watchdog, said there is "reasonable cause" to believe children "may be exposed to a risk of harm at the site".

Up to 188 children attending the nursery, which employs 34 members of childcare staff.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "A member of staff has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following a report made on May 8, 2025.

Ofsted closed Child First with immediate effect amid an ongoing investigation.
Ofsted closed Child First with immediate effect amid an ongoing investigation. Picture: Google

"Safeguarding measures have also been put in place in response to this allegation.As this is a live investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Child First rated Good in its latest Ofsted inspection, dated July 2024.

The regulator found that the "children thrive in the warm and welcoming nursery".

A sign on the schools gates was seen on 9 May 9, which read: “The nursery registration has been suspended by Ofsted and the nursery will be closed until further notice.”

Confirming the sign, a spokesperson for Child First said : “We can confirm that the nursery is currently closed while an investigation is carried out by Ofsted and the Local Authority Designated Officer.

"While we are unable to comment further during this process, the wellbeing of the children and families we support remains our top priority. We are working closely with parents to help them access alternative childcare arrangements during this time.”

A spokesperson for Ofsted said: "Children's safety is our priority and we suspended this nursery on 9 May because we had reasonable cause to believe that children may be exposed to a risk of harm.

"We will monitor the suspension in line with our guidance and continue to work with other agencies on this matter."

They added: "While we are unable to comment further during this process, the wellbeing of the children and families we support remains our top priority.

"We are working closely with parents to help them access alternative childcare arrangements during this time."

The regulator is expected will monitor the suspension and continue to collaborate with agencies.




